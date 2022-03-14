Holding on ITV is literally bulging with talent – and we have a feeling you’ll be demanding more episodes by the end of the limited series.

It’s a comedy crime drama starring Conleth Hill – yes, the bald guy from Game of Thrones – and the cast is FULL of talented Irish actors.

Dublin-born Graham Norton created the story, which explains why.

You can discover everything you need to know about Holding on ITV here…

What is Holding on ITV all about?

Holding is a crime thriller and comedy rolled into one.

The brand new series introduces Gardaí Sergeant PJ Collins, an immensely likeable character from the very first scene.

Underneath his navy blue uniform and air of quiet authority, he’s essential a lonely soul with something to prove.

When human remains are found in the sleepy Irish village where he works, Collins gets the chance to do some proper police work.

With finally a genuine mystery to solve, Sgt PJ Collins has the chance to prove his worth after working in the West Cork neighbourhood for only three years.

Police suspect the human remains belong to missing local legend Tommy Burke.

But was he murdered? And, if so, by whom?

The list of suspects is deliciously long…

Holding on ITV – how many episodes is it?

Holding on ITV is only four episodes long.

Each episode is one hour long, including adverts.

Viewers will demand more, though, we predict!

At the moment, though, there are no plans for more episodes.

Are the Holding episodes on ITV based on a book?

Holding is based on Graham Norton’s bestselling book of the same name, which was first published in 2016.

The Guardian called the book: “A gentle comic crime story.”

Meanwhile, Stylist called it “heartwarming and observant”.

Kathy Burke, who directs the series, has described the book as “a beautiful piece of writing with a great story and fantastic, full bodied characters”.

Graham said: “I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen.

“I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic.

“West Cork is ready for its close-up!”

How many other books has Graham Norton written and will they be adapted?

TV presenter Graham Norton has written five novels so far.

Holding was his first published fiction book, following on from his two autobiographies.

After Holding, Graham wrote A Keeper and Home Stretch, with Forever Home and The Swimmer due out later this year.

As yet, no other TV adaptations have been announced.

Holding location – where were ITV episodes filmed?

Holding is set in the insular fictional village of Duneen in west Cork.

The remote Irish village of Duneen has known little drama, and yet its inhabitants are deeply troubled.

Filming took place on location in West Cork with support from Screen Ireland.

Cast and crew filmed scenes across West Cork including Skibbereen.

The small village of Drimoleague was also used as a location.

A former pub-turned-art-gallery in the town centre was converted into a typical West Cork bar for the show.

The quaint village of Castletownshend was also used for filming.

Who stars as PJ Collins in Holding?

Conleth Hill leads the fabulous ensemble cast as the local copper Sgt PJ Collins.

He’s a heart attack waiting to happen, who feeds his loneliness with his crisp addiction.

Of course, Game of Thrones fans will know Northern Irish actor Conleth as Varys in the HBO series.

Conleth, 57, has also played Alan Conway in Magpie Murders, Mendel Liebermann in Vienna Blood, and Superintendent O’Kelly in Dublin Murders.

The actor says: “I’m looking forward to getting to work with [director] Kathy Burke, the cast and crew on bringing Graham’s brilliant characters and story to the screen.”

Who’s in the cast of Holding on ITV?

Actor Clinton Liberty stars alongside Conleth Hill’s Sergeant PJ Collins as flash DI Linus Dunne from Cork.

He oozes charm in his plum-coloured suit and couldn’t be more different to Collins.

TV viewers will know Clinton best for playing Marcus in Red Election, and Max in Smother.

In 2020, he played Kiernan in the acclaimed BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Brenda Fricker portrays PJ’s housekeeper Mrs Meany, who is the closest thing he has to a mother/wife.

The veteran Irish actress has been on our screens for nearly six decades!

Casualty fans will recognise her for playing Megan Roach from 1986 to 2010.

Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney – aka Sister Michael – portrays mum-of-two Bríd Riordan in Holding on ITV.

Holding cast on ITV – who else stars in the episodes?

Meanwhile, Peaky Blinders fans will recognise the actress who plays Evelyn Ross.

Charlene McKenna currently stars as leader of the IRA Captain Swing in the Birmingham-based drama.

In Holding, Charlene’s character Evelyn has sex with a local teenager, and was also in love with the victim Tommy.

Father Ted star Pauline McLynn portrays Eileen O’Driscoll, neighbourhood busybody and general thorn in PJ’s side.

The Virtues actress Helen Behan is Abigail Ross, Striking Out star Olwen Fouéré is Kitty Harrington, and Bridget & Eamon actress Eleanor Tiernan stars as Susan Hickey.

Elsewhere, Amy Conroy plays Florence Ross, Gary Shelford is Anthony Riordan, Jim O’Donnell stars as Willy McCarthy, Sky Yang is Stephen Chen, and Anne Kent portrays Nora Goggin.

Young Offenders actress Demi Isaac Oviawe stars as Aoife Akingbola, Moone Boy’s Norma Sheahan plays DS Norma Casey, and Outlander’s Lochlann Ó Mearáin stars as Cormac Byrne.

Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn and Michael Fry also star.

Who wrote and directed the Holding episodes on ITV?

Actress and comedian Kathy Burke has turned director for Holding.

The Gimme Gimme Gimme star said: “2021 is my 40th year working in the industry and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than directing Holding.

“It’s a beautiful piece of writing with a great story and fantastic, full-bodied characters.

“All this with glorious West Cork as its setting proved irresistible.”

Before Holding, Kathy had directed a series of Horne and Corden.

Meanwhile, Dominic Treadwell-Collins has written and produced the adaptation for TV.

TV viewers will know him best for his work on EastEnders, A Very English Scandal and A Very British Scandal.

Holding starts on Monday March 14 2022 at 9pm on ITV1.

