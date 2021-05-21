The Graham Norton book Holding is to be adapted by ITV and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Chat show host Graham, 58, will supply his legendary commentary on the Eurovision final tomorrow night (May 22).

But Graham is a man of many talents, and is also the author of three fiction novels.

Now one of them is coming to ITV.

What is the Graham Norton book Holding about?

“Darkly comic, touching and at times profoundly sad”, Holding is set in the fictional Irish village of Duneen.

Although a sleepy place, the inhabitants are “troubled”.

The local policeman is PJ Collins, who remembers days when he wasn’t overweight. Other characters include alcoholic mum-of-two Brid and the elegant Evelyn.

When human remains are discovered on an old farm, suspected to be that of Tommy Burke – a former love of both Brid and Evelyn – the village’s dark past begins to unravel.

And it plunges PJ into action, to try and solve a real-life murder case for the first time in his life.

What did Graham Norton say about his book adaptation?

Graham said: “I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen.

“I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic.

“West Cork is ready for its close-up!!”

Elsewhere, director Kathy Burke said: “2021 is my 40th year working in the industry and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than directing Holding.

“It’s a beautiful piece of writing with a great story and fantastic, full-bodied characters.

“All this with glorious West Cork as its setting proved irresistible.”

So who stars in Holding?

Although cast details are scarce at the moment, the leading role of PJ Collins has been filled.

Conleth Hill, from Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders and Vienna Blood, will star as the portly local Gardai.

He says: “I’m looking forward to getting to work with Kathy, the cast and crew on bringing Graham’s brilliant characters and story to the screen.”

The series will begin production in Ireland this summer.

It’s been very difficult to keep this quiet!! Congratulations to @HappyPrinceTV @KathyBurke and the whole cast and crew!!! https://t.co/scu7GprkXx — graham norton (@grahnort) May 20, 2021

How did viewers react?

After Graham took to Twitter to spread the news, his followers queued up to congratulate him and tell him they couldn’t wait.

“When I read your very first book I laughed and laughed at it was so funny,” one fan said.

“Congratulations you do so deserve it.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic news. A very good book with great characters and wonderful location… looking forward to this!”

“Wonderful news and Conleth Hill as Sgt PJ Collins great casting,” a third opined.