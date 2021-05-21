Innocent on ITV concluded last night (Thursday May 20) with a stunning revelation and twist.

After four tense episodes, viewers finally got to find out how killed Matty Taylor… and why.

And, after the revelation that Sam Wright had killed Matty in a crime of passion, viewers praised writer Chris Lang for providing what they called a ‘fantastic’ ending.

Viewers loved the plot twist at the end of episode four (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the final episode of Innocent on ITV?

In last night’s finale, both Karen and Bethany came under suspicion in the investigation.

With Karen’s fate looking dodgy after she admitted confronting Matty on the day of his death, her daughter Bethany went on an anger-fuelled rampage at the school.

She tore into Matty’s shrine, smashed everything up and damaged a photograph of the lad.

Taking it upon herself to repair the photo, Sally then saw that there were writing indentations left on the back.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

She soon found that the writing was from a note to her ex-husband Sam, saying that he would tell Sally about them if Sam left him.

In a tearful confrontation, Sam admitted to Sally that he had been in love with the teen and had hidden his true sexuality all his life.

As the closing credits rolled, Sally had moved away from Keswick to live with her ailing mum, and she fixed up a date with policeman Martin.

How did viewers react?

After watching the big reveal and the subsequent final scenes, viewers leapt onto Twitter to share their views.

And they praised writer Chris Lang for delivering a ‘fantastic’ ending.

One compared Innocent with the Line of Duty ending: “And that (L.O.D fans) is how you close a drama. #innocent well written.”

Another wrote: “At last… a drama that ended fantastic.”

A third gushed: “Bloody superb and that final scene was tear-jerking.”