Innocent ITV finale praised by viewers as 'fantastic'
TV

Innocent ITV: Viewers praise ‘fantastic’ ending and tell Line of Duty fans ‘this is how it’s done’

Hands up who didn't see that coming....

By Paul Hirons

Innocent on ITV concluded last night (Thursday May 20) with a stunning revelation and twist.

After four tense episodes, viewers finally got to find out how killed Matty Taylor… and why.

And, after the revelation that Sam Wright had killed Matty in a crime of passion, viewers praised writer Chris Lang for providing what they called a ‘fantastic’ ending.

Innocent ITV finale praised by viewers as 'fantastic'
Viewers loved the plot twist at the end of episode four (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the final episode of Innocent on ITV?

In last night’s finale, both Karen and Bethany came under suspicion in the investigation.

With Karen’s fate looking dodgy after she admitted confronting Matty on the day of his death, her daughter Bethany went on an anger-fuelled rampage at the school.

Read more: Innocent series 2 episode 4: Six clues that Sam Wright was the killer all along

She tore into Matty’s shrine, smashed everything up and damaged a photograph of the lad.

Taking it upon herself to repair the photo, Sally then saw that there were writing indentations left on the back.

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany
Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

She soon found that the writing was from a note to her ex-husband Sam, saying that he would tell Sally about them if Sam left him.

In a tearful confrontation, Sam admitted to Sally that he had been in love with the teen and had hidden his true sexuality all his life.

As the closing credits rolled, Sally had moved away from Keswick to live with her ailing mum, and she fixed up a date with policeman Martin.

How did viewers react?

After watching the big reveal and the subsequent final scenes, viewers leapt onto Twitter to share their views.

And they praised writer Chris Lang for delivering a ‘fantastic’ ending.

One compared Innocent with the Line of Duty ending: “And that (L.O.D fans) is how you close a drama. #innocent well written.”

Read more: Innocent on ITV: Will there be a series 3 of the crime thriller?

Another wrote: “At last… a drama that ended fantastic.”

A third gushed: “Bloody superb and that final scene was tear-jerking.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

prince William news: Duke accused of gaslighting Diana
Prince William news: Duke accused of ‘gaslighting’ Princess Diana with reaction to Dyson report
Prince Harry statement on Panorama
Prince Harry breaks silence in statement over ‘unethical’ interview after BBC inquiry
Johnny Vegas glamping prices
Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – what are the prices of Field of Dreams?
Carol Vorderman Instagram
Carol Vorderman delights Instagram as she shows off curves in skintight jeans
Innocent series 2 episode 4 killer revealed as Sam
Innocent series 2 episode 4: Six clues that Sam Wright was the killer all along
Prince William statement
Prince William’s extraordinary Panorama statement in full as he slams BBC over ‘deceitful’ interview