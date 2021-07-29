ITV shares first look images of Graham Norton book adaptation Holding as cast announced

Holding from Graham Norton is being turned into a TV series by ITV.

Now, the channel has shared first look images from the new series.

Furthermore, it has also revealed the full cast, featuring some big names.

Conleth Hill stars as PJ Holding (Credit: ITV)

What is Holding by Graham Norton on ITV about?

Released in 2016 and Graham’s first book of fiction, it tells the story of Irish police officer Sergeant PJ Collins.

A gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work, he’s one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career.

Unearthing long-buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

Siobhan McSweeney also appears in Holding (Credit: ITV)

Who stars in Holding?

We recently reported that Game Of Thrones actor Conleth Hill will take the lead role of PJ.

Now ITV has confirmed more cast members.

Former Casualty star and Oscar-winner, Brenda Fricker plays Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets as PJ comes to discover.

Elsewhere, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney plays vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan.

Other cast members include Charlene McKenna, Helen Behan and Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn.

Holding is Graham’s first novel (Credit: YouTube)

What did the cast say about the series?

Brenda said about her role: “I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother!

“Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her.”

Meanwhile, Siobhán said: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”