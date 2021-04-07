Holby City fans have declared Guy Henry deserves all the awards after his performance in last night’s episode (Tuesday, April 6).

A couple of weeks ago, Sahira’s father Reyhan was brought into the hospital. It was revealed he taught Henrik at boarding school when he was young.

But it soon became clear Henrik wasn’t comfortable with Reyhan. Later Sahira told Henrik that a lad at the boarding school had recently accused Reyhan of being inappropriate towards him.

Sahira’s father Reyhan abused Henrik when he was a child (Credit: BBC)

Whilst Sahira didn’t believe the accusations, Henrik panicked and later told her that he was abused by Reyhan when he was a child.

In last night’s scenes, Sahira was adamant that her father was innocent. Henrik told Sahira how her father had groomed him as a child.

Sahira didn’t believe Henrik (Credit: BBC)

But when he suggested Sahira ask her son Abs if his grandfather had ever been inappropriate with him, she lashed out, hitting Henrik.

Still refusing to believe him, she asked why he only came forward now.

But Henrik told her it was because he found out it wasn’t just him who had been abused and that he wanted to keep her kids safe.

Holby City fans declare Guy Henry deserves all the awards

However Sahira went up to the police officers who were on Darwin and angrily told them Henrik wanted to report a crime.

As his colleagues watched the commotion, Sahira told Henrik to tell everyone what he was accusing her father of.

In front of his police and colleagues, Henrik said: “He raped me.”

Henrik opened up about the abuse (Credit: BBC)

Reyhan called out saying Henrik’s memories were false. But Henrik continued saying: “45 years ago, he took my into his school, he took me into his home, he said he loved me and he made me love him.

“And then, he abused me.”

As Henrik was on the edge of tears, Fletch took him to a room and told him a trained officer would be coming to take his statement.

Give Guy Henry all the awards.

Later, Henrik told Sahira he made a statement to the police.

Fans soon praised Guy Henry for his performance declaring he deserves all the awards.

Guy Henry needs to win all the awards. #HolbyCity — Aaron Richardson (@AaronLR1991) April 6, 2021

Give Guy Henry all the awards. #HolbyCity — Becca (@3012Becca) April 6, 2021

Guy Henry deserves to win a BAFTA for this. #HolbyCity — Annie 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇪🇺 | Henrik Hanssen lovebot (@annief3051) April 6, 2021

Wow! Just wow! Bravo Guy Henry. Brilliant acting, directing and writing #HolbyCity @BBCHolbyCity 👏👏👏 — john crandley (@johncrandley1) April 6, 2021

Guy Henry really ought to win awards for this storyline. I have no words for his talent. #HolbyCity — Annie 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇪🇺 | Henrik Hanssen lovebot (@annief3051) April 6, 2021

I am just astounded by Guy Henry's talent, I really am. #HolbyCity — Annie 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇪🇺 | Henrik Hanssen lovebot (@annief3051) April 6, 2021

Devastating writing in these Hanssen/Sahira scenes. And oh my god I love Guy Henry so much he’s an incredible actor. #HolbyCity is so lucky to have him. — 📚 Tobias Oliver 💻 (@TobiasOGForrest) April 6, 2021

Just catching up on #holbycity and have to say Guy Henry is an outstanding actor. — Eco-socialist1998 (@McSocialist1998) April 6, 2021

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 8.20pm.

