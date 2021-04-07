Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant looks completely different after showing off his new bleach blond hair.

The actor, who plays Jacob Gallagher in the ITV soap, posted to his Instagram story asking his followers how they’re getting on.

But in the picture, Joe revealed his new blonde hair.

Joe showed off his hair on Instagram (Credit: Instagram @joewarren_plant)

He captioned the post: “Back on Instagram.”

Joe has been taking a break from Emmerdale over the last few months.

The actor took a break from the show to compete in ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

Joe was partnered with professional Vanessa Bauer. However the two were forced to quit after they both tested positive for coronavirus.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant on Dancing On Ice

Speaking at the time Joe said: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.

“I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

Joe was competing on Dancing On Ice but he was forced to quit after testing positive for Covid-19 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Charles murdered Ethan’s mum, fans reckon after ‘clue’

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.

He added: “Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members.

“They have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Emmerdale: Where is Jacob?

Jacob is currently in Portugal (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Why did Emily Head – Colette Andrews in The Syndicate – leave Emmerdale?

To explain Jacob’s absence from the village, the character went out to Portugal to visit his mum Alicia.

The character landed a temporary job out there. It is unknown exactly when he will be returning to the village.

Meanwhile Jacob’s dad, David, is still in the village and has continued to run his shop.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Joe retuning to Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.