Holby City spoilers reveals the new Director of Improvement arrives at the hospital along with two new staff members.

Meanwhile Ange gets some worrying news and Dom is determined to find a way to treat Carole’s condition.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Two new characters arrive

Davood plays Eli (Credit: BBC)

The new Director of Improvement arrives at Holby City to bring the hospital out of special measures.

But who is this the new Director of Improvement?

The new DOI isn’t alone as they’ve brought two new staff members, Eli and Madge.

Eli Ebrahimi is played by former EastEnders star Davood Ghadami.

Eli has connections to the new Director of Improvement and is brought in as a new clinical lead, but can he help turn things around at Holby?

Madge arrives (Credit: BBC)

New character Madge Britton will be played by former star of The Bill, Clare Burt.

Madge is the new AAU nurse and she will take no prisoners in her bid to get her hospital back on top.

Ange gets some news

Ange gets some worrying news, but is she okay? (Credit: BBC)

Last week, Ange discovered she is expecting twins. However she is faced with more unexpected news tonight.

After attending an appointment with Josh, Ange is left worried.

However Ange has to put the news about her health aside in order to tackle Madge, who is not impressed with how the AAU is being run.

Dom is determined to help Carole

Dom wants to help Ange (Credit: BBC)

After discovering Carole’s vascular dementia diagnosis, Dom throws himself into finding a way to treat her condition.

However Dom ends up neglecting Carole when she needs him most.

Carole begs Dom to be her son and not her doctor, but will he listen?

Holby City continues tonight (July 27) at 9.20pm on BBC One.

