Strictly Come Dancing is set to return with its 2021 series later this year – but who is rumoured to be in the line-up?

The BBC reality series has seen a host of famous faces take to the dance floor over the years.

But while it may be only April, that doesn’t stop the rumours from circulating about who will be joining the show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is set to return later this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up: Gregory Piper

According to The Sun, Line Of Duty star Gregory Piper has been “shortlisted” to take part .

The 23-year-old plays dodgy cop and villain Ryan Pilkington in the BBC One drama.

The publication claims: “Gregory is a household name because of his turn as evil Ryan.

Gregory ticks both of those boxes

“The pinnacle for Strictly bookers is someone well known but also someone who is on the BBC, and Gregory ticks both of those boxes.”

Furthermore, it’s claimed that producers see him as a “dream signing”.

ED! has contacted Gregory’s rep for comment.

Line Of Duty’s Gregory Piper is rumoured to take part (Credit: World Productions)

Chris Witty

Meanwhile, Chris Witty is reportedly “top of the list” for the reality series.

The BBC apparently want the Chief Medical Officer in sequins following his fame throughout the pandemic.

Read more: Martin Kemp warns Professor Chris Whitty he’ll lose ‘all credibility’ if he signs up for Strictly

A TV source told The Sun: “Chris is top of the list, and discreet enquiries will be made over the next few weeks.

“However any decisions would depend on the rate of Covid infections in the country.”

Chris Whitty is reportedly ‘top of the list’ for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up: Christine McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness’ stunning wife Christine is also tipped to take part.

The 33-year-old previously appeared on the Real Housewives of Cheshire, before leaving the series last year.

During a recent appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Christine teased at a potential appearance.

Host Steph McGovern asked: “What’s all these rumours about Strictly? Can you say anything?”

Christine hinted: “I can’t say nothing about nothing. I don’t know what you’re on about…”

Christine McGuinness previously appeared in the Real Housewives Of Cheshire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rio Ferdinand

Furthermore, Rio Ferdinand is also in a mix.

The rumours began shortly after Gabby Roslin discussed the former footballer on her Mid Point podcast.

Speaking to Strictly’s Tess Daly, Gabby gushed that Rio would be a great contestant.

Gabby said: “I was trying to persuade Rio Ferdinand. You need to get your producers on to him.”

She added: “He’d be incredible, and he’s a dancer!”

Rio is yet to address the rumours.

Rio Ferdinand would make an ‘incredible’ addition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up: Ralf Little

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is open to taking part.

The actor currently appears in the BBC popular crime drama.

Read more: Shona McGarty admits she’s desperate to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

He previously told HELLO!: “I think people who participate in Strictly and do well in Strictly, they’re learning a real skill, an art form, and there’s something really rewarding about that.

“The same goes for Dancing on Ice.”

Ralf Little appears in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is another name in the rumoured line-up.

The 31-year-old presenter was reportedly approached by producers last year.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Stacey’s name was in the frame for Strictly last year but she didn’t want to quarantine away from her kids.

“The pandemic meant she wanted to be at home as much as possible to home-school her eldest two boys and because her youngest Rex was still a baby.”

The source added: “Now things are on the roadmap to getting back to normal, Stacey is much more open to the idea of making the serious commitment which Strictly requires.”

Stacey Solomon was previously approached by Strictly bosses (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up: Who else is rumoured?

Maya Jama has also been rumoured to be take part in the series, while S Club 7 star Tina Barrett is a contender.

Furthermore, former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is reportedly keen.

It’s also reported Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin’s names are “in the mix”.

Strictly Come Dancing will be returning later this year with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.