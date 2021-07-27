EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal Jean gets a worrying phone call.

Meanwhile Chelsea fails to look after Mack and Mia properly, and Nancy has news for her family.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

EastEnders spoilers: Jean gets some news

Jean gets a phone call (Credit: BBC)

Ruby returns home from hospital and offers Jean money to help out.

Jean declines and takes Ruby to hers, suggesting they do face masks together, but Kat isn’t so keen.

They enjoy some much needed relaxation as Ruby admits she never had fun like this with her own mum, but things take a turn when Jean gets a call.

Whitney steps up for Mack and Mia

Chelsea spends the day with Mack and Mia (Credit: BBC)

Karen comments that Chelsea should be making more of an effort with the kids and Gray spots an opportunity.

He suggests to Chelsea that she take the kids shopping as Mia needs a new dress for her birthday.

At the market, Chelsea is neglecting Mack and Mia forcing Keegan and Whitney to step up.

Whitney offers to fix Mia’s old dress for her party free of charge.

Later Mia shows off her dress as Karen is forced to admit she might have been wrong about Chelsea.

EastEnders spoilers: Nancy has news for her family

Nancy has news for her family (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Nancy tells her family that she wants to go travelling again and Linda is furious to hear what’s happened with Zack. Frankie encourages Mick to go after her.

Linda arrives at the gym and confronts Zack. She soon fires him from The Vic.

Mick arrives not long after and he plays along with Linda’s sudden outrage, as Sharon does the same leaving Zack concerned.

Tiffany worries about money

Tiff won’ accept Whitney’s help (Credit: BBC)

Whitney sees Tiffany packing up her necklace to sell for some extra cash. She offers to help her out but Tiff is adamant she needs to sort it by herself.

EastEnders continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

