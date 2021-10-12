Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Max is forced to deliver a devastating diagnosis to Lucky.

Meanwhile Fletch makes a decision about his future at Holby and Hanssen gets a surprise.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Holby City spoilers: Max has to give Lucky devastating news

Lucky gets a devastating diagnosis (Credit: BBC)

Lucky wakes up and finds herself under the care of new mental health nurse Cassie.

However Cassie seems to be taunting her, is everything as it seems?

Meanwhile there’s concern about the extent of Lucky’s spinal injuries.

After performing some tests, Max delivers a devastating diagnosis to Lucky.

As she comes to terms with her situation, Cassie encourages Lucky to take action.

She comes to a big decision and summons Max back to her hospital room.

The discussion leaves Max stunned, but what does Lucky have to tell her?

Josh struggles

Josh is struggling (Credit: BBC)

Josh is juggling his responsibilities. He is trying to split his time between visiting Ange and the babies and his duties as a doctor.

On top of everything, he’s agreed to use his charms to help the hospital secure hosting duties for the trial that could save Jac’s life.

When Josh ends up snapping at a patient, Eli realises he’s struggling and offers him support.

However Josh soon snaps again and has a panic attack.

Fletch leaves

Will Fletch go? (Credit: BBC)

A few weeks ago, Donna discovered her adopted daughter Mia was having an ectopic pregnancy.

Soon Donna and Fletch discovered the horrifying truth about Jeni and what she had been doing to Evie and Mia.

Tonight Donna continues to blame Fletch, who was dating Jeni, and his daughter Evie.

Madge suggests mediation between the colleagues, but Donna refuses to budge on the matter – even when he tells her he plans to transfer to make things easier for her.

It’s Lucky who takes matters into her own hands and enlists Sacha to help organise a meeting between the pair.

Will they be able to make up?

A familiar face returns

A familiar face returns (Credit: BBC)

Hanssen’s first day back is interrupted when he gets a visit from Russ, who’s an old acquaintance.

However Hanssen isn’t thrilled to see him.

Russ hopes to persuade Hanssen to mentor someone who’s had a tough time, but Hanssen isn’t keen on the idea.

Hanssen’s meeting with a potential mentor comes as quite a surprise.

Over the last few weeks, Holby has seen the return of several beloved characters including Bernie and Jac.

Who is coming back this time?

Holby City continues Tuesday (October 12) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

