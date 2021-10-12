ITV’s schedule for tonight (Tuesday, October 12) has changed, meaning Emmerdale will be on at a different time, but what time is Emmerdale on tonight?

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Usually Emmerdale airs at 7pm Monday to Friday with an additional episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

However, tonight it will be on at a slightly earlier time.

Emmerdale is on at 6.45pm (Credit: ITV)

Read more: OPINION: Emmerdale: ‘Kim Tate needs a reality check – she’s a terrible mother, she’d be an even worse grandmother raising those poor kids!’

Emmerdale will air at 6.45pm tonight and will finish at 7.15pm.

This is due to the Live International Football starting at 7.15. It’s England v Hungary with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Emmerdale spoilers: What’s happening in tonight’s episodes?

Victoria gets a shock

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Victoria is still concerned about David.

Keen to get to the bottom of what’s going on with Meena and David, Victoria quietly slips into David’s house.

However she’s confused when she finds David’s bed empty and it’s not long before she hears the door go.

Victoria is caught in David and Meena’s house (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 18-22

In a panic, she hides in the bedroom.

She’s trapped in David and Meena’s bedroom, but it’s not long before Meena spots her.

Instead of calling Victoria out, Meena starts to unbutton her blouse for David and Victoria is forced to reveal herself.

Fuming, David tells her not to come back until she’s sorted herself out.

Diane is alarmed to hear Kim’s plan

Diane is alarmed to hear that Kim wants to amend Gabby’s will to say that she’ll get custody of Gabby’s baby.

Gabby and Diane meet Bernice at the Woolpack and Bernice is shocked to learn of Diane’s plans to move away.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!