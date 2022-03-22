Holby City spoilers tonight: Jac to die as she undergoes life-changing surgery?

Holby City spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, March 22) reveal Jac has an impossible demand for Elliot.

Meanwhile Sacha tries to stop Jac’s surgery and Eli and Amelia get good news.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Jac prepares for her operation (Credit: BBC)

Holby City spoilers: Jac has an impossible demand for Elliot

Elliot’s plan to operate on Jac’s tumour is thwarted when her latest scan results come through.

With the situation more complicated than any of them could’ve anticipated, Max urges Elliot to put a stop to the surgery.

Elliot isn’t sure what to do but Jac is set on having the surgery and urges Elliot to continue.

Despite her concerns, Max reluctantly agrees and arranges for the surgery to go ahead, but Jac must tell them if she suffers any further symptoms before the operation.

Jac starts to reflect on her past as she prepares for her life-changing surgery.

But she’s left in a panic when she suffers a frightening episode while alone. She manages to call Elliot for help just in time.

Elliot warns Jac that this has the ability to impact her operation and they need to tell Max, but she begs him not to.

As Jac prepares for surgery, she has a demand for her surgeon Elliot.

Jac tells Elliot she isn’t prepared to keep on living with the debilitating symptoms of her illness and makes him promise to let her die on the table if he isn’t able to completely remove the tumour.

Elliot is thrown by Jac’s request, but what will happen during the surgery?

Sacha tries to stop Jac’s surgery

Sacha tries and fails to address his concerns over Jac’s surgery.

After struggling to get through to anyone, including Jac, Sacha finds himself given a request that changes everything.

Jac asks Sacha to fetch her locket, a keepsake from her late sister Jasmine, however he makes an alarming discovery while at her flat.

Realising Jac has accepted her fate, Sacha tries to stop the surgery from going ahead, but it’s already started.

Amelia and Eli have good news (Credit: BBC)

Amelia and Eli get good news

There is good news for Amelia and Eli.

The couple are overjoyed when they find out they’re expecting again.

Eli and Amelia share their happy news with an emotional Jac.

Josh is questioned about his past

Josh seems to be in recovery from his bulimia relapse.

But an unwanted visitor soon brings up old ghosts.

Josh is shocked to get a visit from Claudia’s grieving mum who inexplicably believes he played a part in her death.

Josh is shocked by the accusations over his relationship with Claudia. However his day goes from bad to worse when Dom confronts him over what’s been going on as well.

Having found Claudia’s diaries, a furious Dom accuses Josh of cheating on Ange.

Backed into a corner, Josh explains he met Claudia in therapy for bulimia, and insists there’s nothing else going on between them.

Josh later talks to Ange about the accusations but what will she have to say?

Hanssen thinks about the future (Credit: BBC)

Hanssen thinks about his future

Returning Reverend Lexy gets good news about a kidney.

She enjoys catching up on the lives of her old friends, but will her words make Hanssen wonder what he really wants from life?

Holby City continues Tuesday (March 2) at 7.55pm on BBC One.

