The One Show: Emma Willis replaces Alex Jones as viewers delighted

The One Show viewers were delighted last night as Emma Willis replaced Alex Jones on the show.

Viewers were greeted by Emma and Jermaine Jenas on Monday evening’s programme.

During the show, the pair spoke to Roman Kemp about how the music world is coming together to support Ukraine amid the Russia invasion crisis.

Emma hosted The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis on The One Show

They also interviewed Jack Thorne and Ruth Madeley about their new BBC drama, Then Barbara Met Alan.

Meanwhile, Strictly pros Nikita Kuzmin and Graziano Di Prima also appeared on the show.

As Emma hosted alongside Jermaine, many viewers were over the moon.

Alex recently celebrated her birthday (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “Finally a decent #TheOneShow presenter! Emma Willis everyday please!!”

Another wrote: “Nice to see Emma, good presenter.”

A third tweeted: “I love @EmmaWillis she’s not on the TV enough @BBCTheOneShow #TheOneShow.”

One added: “Love Emma! Looking gorgeous as always!”

Emma also celebrated her birthday last week (Credit: BBC)

At the start of Monday’s show, Emma opened up about her recent birthday after turning 46.

Jermaine said: “It was your birthday! And our very own Alex Jones’ birthday as well.”

Emma replied: “Birthday twins, me and Alex.”

Jermaine admitted: “I didn’t say happy birthday to you.”

Emma said: “You didn’t and I see you most days. Didn’t wish me happy birthday at all!”

Jermaine replied: “Sorry and I see Alex most days and I didn’t say happy birthday to her either so happy birthday Alex.”

Where is Alex Jones?

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Alex revealed she and her husband Charlie had spent a short time in Paris.

She shared a photo of herself and Charlie cuddling up to each other in the city of love and shared a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Alex told Instagram fans: “24 hours in Paris. 24 hours of laughing, exploring, wine drinking, hand holding and remembering why we’re a team.

“Thank you Mr T for the best surprise.”

