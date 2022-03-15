Holby City spoilers tonight: Essie and Arthur back from the dead

Holby City spoilers for tonight reveal Jac is visited by the ghost of Essie and Arthur.

Meanwhile she finds out what has been going on with Madge and Nicky makes a touching gesture.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Holby City.

Jac is visited by some ghosts of her past (Credit: BBC)

Holby City spoilers: Essie and Arthur back from the dead

Jac is visited by some ghosts of her past as she struggles to come to terms with her tragic prognosis.

Kaye Wragg and Rob Ostlere are reprising their roles as Essie and Arthur respectively for Jac’s dream sequence.

Jac also gets a visit from her late half-sister Jasmine before she gets a bumpy return to reality, where Fletch is by her side.

There will also be another return to Holby as Fletch’s mystery call recipient is revealed.

Fletch approaches a blast from the past to perform Jac’s risky surgery, and to his surprise, they agree to help.

The person has an unconventional idea to potentially save Jac, and she’s all for it.

As Jac prepares for surgery, Sacha is concerned about her new treatment plan.

However Sacha is reminded of his own grief for Essie and accuses Fletch of depriving Jac’s loved ones of the chance to spend her final days with her and doesn’t believe a risky operation is the way forward.

Fletch is clearly impacted by Sacha’s words, but will it change Jac’s final decision?

Will Jac change her mind? (Credit: BBC)

Holby City spoilers: Kylie and Jac support Madge

Having learnt about Madge’s complex personal life, Kylie takes her concerns to Jac.

When Kylie tells Jac the truth about Madge’s injuries, Jac forgets her own worries for a while and is determined to help her.

Kylie persuades Jac to visit Madge at home, where further truths come to light about why she betrayed Holby.

Madge is shocked when Jac and Kylie pay her a visit, but begins to open up about her situation with her daughter Lizzie, who has been physically harming her.

Madge tells Jac and Kylie that Lizzie has learning difficulties, with high support needs and insists that despite her injuries, she isn’t in real danger.

Kylie takes her concerns to Jac (Credit: BBC)

This leaves Jac, who remembers meeting Lizzie as a child, even more determined to help Madge, especially when she makes a further discovery about what else has been going on.

Madge continues to explain to Jac and Kylie that she’s struggling to get the appropriate support for Lizzie.

The situation has only intensified since the local authorities upped the financial contributions they need to make.

Madge explains that because of this, they can’t afford to get Lizzie the help she needs anymore – which is why she agreed to Regina’s lucrative offer in the first place.

Desperate to support her friend, Jac initially offers financial support – which is declined.

Jac then vows to get Madge her job back at Holby, but what will Hanssen say?

Will Madge get her job back? (Credit: BBC)

Jeong faces a setback

Jeong’s chances of competing in the Junior Doctor competition are scuppered by a sprained wrist.

Feeling frustrated, Jeong finds help in a patient who believes she can help him. But when the patient suddenly collapses and needs urgent help, will Jeong be able to carry on?

Jeong sprains his wrist (Credit: BBC)

Donna returns

Donna is back at Holby tonight.

After saving the day with Jeong’s patient, Donna approaches Dom and admits that she is actually unhappy in her job and wants to come back.

At first Dom is dismissive of Donna’s U-turn, but will she come back?

Will Dom help Donna? (Credit: BBC)

Nicky makes a touching gesture

Nicky clears the air with Eli in the wake of recent events regarding Juliet.

She thanks him and Amelia for their ongoing support.

Nicky explains she’s turned a corner with her daughter. She tells Eli she wants a big family christening and wants him and Amelia to be Juliet’s godparents.

Nicky asks Eli and Amelia to be Juliet’s godparents (Credit: BBC)

Holby City continues Tuesday (March 15) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

