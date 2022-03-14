Ross Kemp return as Grant Mitchell to save EastEnders after Danny Dyer exit?

Ross Kemp has revealed he will not rule out returning to EastEnders.

Ross has famously played Grant Mitchell in EastEnders on and off from 1990 until 2016.

Although his character has not been on-screen in nearly six years, Ross has revealed he would not rule out returning to the BBC soap.

Ross plays Grant Mitchell (Credit: Grant Buchanan/ SplashNews.com)

Speak on today’s Loose Women (Monday, March 14) Carol McGiffin asked if EastEnders asked him to come back tomorrow, what would he say.

Ross joked: “How much?” He then continued saying: “Rule out nothing. As long as it was enjoyable, I’d do it. And I did do it for 10 years.”

Could EastEnders viewers see Grant return to Albert Square soon?

Grant hasn’t been seen since 2016 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders exit for Danny Dyer

It was recently confirmed by EastEnders that Danny Dyer would be leaving the soap after nine years playing The Queen Vic landlord.

A statement posted to EastEnders Instagram account revealed: “Danny Dyer will be leaving EastEnders later in the year.

“Danny has said ‘I am leaving EastEnders. It’s time to roll the dice and take the leap. I love everybody here and (EastEnders) has been amazing for me… it’s an important part of television. Mick’s exit is going to be a very powerful thing.'”

The message continued: “As his departure isn’t for some time we are able to plan a huge story for Mick.

“With Linda returning to Walford very soon, the Carters will be at the heart of some very big drama in 2022!”

With Mick stepping away from Albert Square, is it a possibility we could see Grant come back to Walford to run the pub once owned by his mum, Peggy Mitchell?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

