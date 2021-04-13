Holby City spoilers reveal Sacha is forced to make a shocking decision. But could he end up losing his job?

Earlier this year, Dom got into a car accident which left him needing life-changing surgery.

Following the crash, Dom was left with a stoma bag after a pole impaled his abdomen. But he later discovered he was pulled from the car too early.

In tonight’s scenes (Tuesday, April 13) it’s the day of Dom’s hearing following his decision to sue the hospital for the actions in the wake of his accident.

The events of the case leave Max reeling. But Dom on the other hand is left with determination to change his life and soon throws himself back into work.

At work he bonds with a stoma patient. Chatting to the patient, he is given a chance to reflect on the situation.

He’s inspired by her optimistic outlook on life with a stoma. Dom begins to feel more positive about his future.

Soon Dom books an appointment with a clinic in Germany and tells Sacha he’s found a surgeon who will do the stoma reversal. But Sacha is apprehensive.

Whilst Dom is feeling positive, he’s left devastated when the clinic pulls out at the last minute.

Holby City spoilers: Sacha makes a huge decision

As Sacha begins to hope that his friendship with Dom is getting back on track, he is suddenly thrown into a difficult situation.

With Dom upset that his surgery in Germany is no longer going ahead, he urges Sacha to perform the procedure himself.

Sacha agrees to do the surgery (Credit: BBC)

Despite being aware of the moral and legal consequences, Sacha reluctantly agrees to perform the surgery, but insists no one can know about it.

Is Sacha making a huge mistake and could he lose his job if they’re caught?

