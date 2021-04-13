Soap spoilers for next week’s EastEnders see Kush and Whitney make a life-changing decision.

Elsewhere, Nancy’s odd behaviour arouses suspicion and Karen gets a new money-making idea.

All this and more in EastEnders soap spoilers next week.

1. Happy ending for Kush and Whitney?

After the drama of the previous week, Kush and Whitney make a huge decision about their future.

Soon a plan is set into motion that will shape the rest of their lives.

Will Whitney and Kush get the happy ever after they deserve?

Or are they heading for heartache?

Read more: EastEnders: Penny Branning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce looks unrecognisable 13 years after leaving the soap

2. Nancy causes suspicion

Mick is determined to get Nancy and Frankie to bond and gets the family board games out.

But Nancy is more worried about a mystery parcel she is trying to track down.

Linda starts to wonder what is going on with Nancy when she is short tempered.

Her suspicions grow when Nancy refuses to look after Ollie.

Nancy’s lost package eventually arrives at The Vic.

But what has she ordered and why is she in such a rush to get it?

Clearly there is something she isn’t telling her family, but what is she hiding?

2. Isaac tells Patrick the truth

A nurse comes over to talk through the stroke trial with Patrick.

Eventually Patrick agrees to take part, leaving Isaac worried about his dad.

After finding out some more details about his late brother, Paul, Isaac makes a big decision.

He realises Patrick has been lied to enough and tells him about his schizophrenia.

Patrick insists Isaac has nothing to be ashamed of and Sheree pretends to agree.

Later Isaac and Patrick talk about Paul again, and Isaac is given an idea for a new plan.

But what has got his mind whirring?

Read more: Is Beppe di Marco returning to EastEnders? Michael Greco is up for it!

3. Karen’s big idea

At The Vic, Karen overhears Stuart and Rainie talking about trying to get another surrogate.

But before Karen can give surrogacy any thought, she gets home to find the flat has been trashed.

Loan sharks have been round for their money, and they’ve left a threatening message.

Karen realises she needs to make some money fast.

She toys with the idea of being Rainie and Stuart’s surrogate, but will she go through with it?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.