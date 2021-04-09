EastEnders actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, who played Penny Branning, look unrecognisable 13 years after making her appearance in the soap.

Penny is the daughter of Jack and Selina Branning. The character appeared in the BBC soap from January 2008 until April 2008 and was played by Mia.

Mia is active on social media and recently shared a selfie to her Instagram and she looks unrecognisable from her soap days.

She captioned the post: “Thank you @lovingclobber for the cutest jumper ever #selfloveclub.”

Who is Penny Branning in EastEnders?

Penny is the oldest child of Jack Branning and older half-sister to Amy, Ricky and James, who died shortly after his birth.

Selina was Jack’s first wife and they had daughter Penny together.

Jack built a career in the police but would often get involved in criminal activities.

Selina is Jack’s first wife. But they ended up getting divorced (Credit: BBC)

Before his life in Walford, one of Jack’s informants knocked Selina and Penny down with his car in revenge for being accidentally sent down.

Penny’s spinal chord was severed, leaving her paralysed from the waist down.

Jack and Selina got divorced and he went on to date Ronnie Mitchell. But when Penny arrived in Walford, it became clear she wasn’t keen on Ronnie.

Penny and Ronnie struggled to bond (Credit: BBC)

However she immediately took a liking to her aunt Tanya.

Ronnie struggled to bond with Penny. But soon Penny went to live in France with her mum.

Over the years Penny has been mentioned by Jack and her uncle Max, but she never returned to Walford.

What is Mia McKenna-Bruce up to now?

After leaving EastEnders, Mia has continued acting and gone on to star in Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground, playing Tee Taylor.

Recently Mia starred in BBC series Get Even, playing character Bree.

Mia has continued acting and recently starred in BBC show Get Even (Credit: BBC)

She has also had roles in Netflix series The Witcher, Doctors, The Bill, Holby City, Cleaning Up and Vera.

In 2019, Mia starred in short film Watch What I Do, playing Nikki.

Her character was the sister of Dani Dyer’s character, Charley.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

