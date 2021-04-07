Michael Greco played Beppe di Marco for years on EastEnders.

The actor now, 51, just appeared on Loose Women with some huge news.

So is he set to make a return on EastEnders? And why did he leave in the first place?

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals he’s set to become a grandad

We answer both of these questions and explore more about the soap star below…

Is Michael Greco returning to EastEnders?

Michael appeared on Loose Women on Wednesday April 7.

Here he said he’d definitely consider an EastEnders comeback as the former heartthrob Beppe DiMarco.

He told the panel: “It’s funny because Beppe was such big character in the 90s and early 2000s.

Do remember Michael Greco as Beppe in EastEnders? (Credit: BBC)

“I think the soap’s demographic has changed over time.

“The audience are now in their late 20s,30s, 40s and 50s as they have grown with the show.

Read more: Piers Morgan offers to interview Harry and Meghan

“Most people I think are in their older years so for him to go back would be fantastic.”

Finally, he added: “If they want him then I am available.”

However, EastEnders has not made any formal announcements of a return for Beppe.

Why did Beppe di Marco leave Albert Square?

Michael left EastEnders in 2002. His character Beppe, received the devastating news that his mother had died from a heart attack.

He promptly sold his club to Sharon Watts and left Albert Square for good.

It remains unconfirmed exactly why Michael Greco was written out of the soap.

Beppe was known for his gravelly voice and goatee (Credit: BBC)

What were some of Beppe’s storylines?

Michael played Beppe from 1998 to 2002.

He entered the scene as a single dad and a police officer while his family moved to Albert Square to set up an Italian restaurant.

He immediately clashed with Grant and Phil Mitchell, and fell in love with Grant’s wife Tiffany.

However, as she attempted to flee Walford with Beppe, she was run over and killed.

After Beppe destroyed evidence in domestic violence claims against Grant, he was struck off the police force.

Michael looks quite different these days (Credit: SplashNews)

Disgraced, he tried cab driving for a while and finally took over as sole owner of the night club E20.

The mother of his son, Sandra, attempted to reconcile with him.

But this failed when he discovered she was still in love with his ex police colleague.

In Beppe’s final year on the Square he became increasingly promiscuous and a total womaniser.

Did Michael Greco move to America?

Michael attempted to crack America following his EastEnders exit.

He did land a few minor roles in major television series, such as Revenge and Hatfields & McCoys.

He even became a professional poker player.

But he admitted on Loose Women that his US career never quite took off.

He said: “In England you may be up for a film against 30 or so people but in America you are up against about 500.

“After a while it [my career] was gaining momentum but then I just thought ‘do you know what it’s too hard’.

The actor revealed some major news on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Who is Michael’s girlfriend?

Michael is in a relationship with Helen Harris.

He met her at a bar while he was living with former EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney.

She also has a background in acting, but not much else is publicly known about her.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this year on Instagram.



While on Loose Women today, Michael confirmed that they are having a son.

This will the first child for both of them.

Michael said: “I’m a traditionalist about colour., I know some people aren’t. I’m Italian, I’m old fashioned, I’m a traditionalist” – before holding up a pair of blue socks.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.