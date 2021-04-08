EastEnders star Clair Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor, has announced her dog Lucie has died.

The actress posted the sad news to her Instagram, sharing some photos of Lucie and herself.

She captioned the post: “My little Lucie Locket 06.04.21.

“11 and a half years you’ve watched me grow from a young girl to a woman, being by my side every step of the way.

“We made a heart breaking decision, but we know it’s time for you to run free, chasing endless butterflies and pigeons and lots of treats.

“I miss you already.”

Clair plays Bernie Taylor (Credit: BBC)

Clair’s friends and co-stars were quick to offer Clair their support.

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash Kaur, commented: “So hard losing your doggie. Sending you all my love.”

Luisa Bradshaw-White, who played Tina Carter, wrote: “I’m so sorry darling.”

Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler, left three red love hearts.

Maisie Smith’s mother, Julia, commented: “Sending big hugs xx.”

Clair Norris in EastEnders

Clair Norris has played Bernie in the BBC soap since 2017.

Most recently, Bernie and the rest of the Taylor/Baker family were devastated when their family dog Bronson had to be put to sleep.

The Taylor family dog Bronson recently died (Credit: BBC)

Later Mitch found what appeared to be a stray dog in Albert Square. Bailey and Mitch managed to convince Karen to let them keep the dog, who they named Banjo.

However earlier this week, Bernie noticed a girl on the Square and went to talk to her. But she soon noticed she was handing out posters for a missing dog named Ziggy.

She recognised the dog as Banjo and after speaking to her family, they decided Bernie would try and convince Molly that Ziggy wasn’t in Walford.

Bernie went for a drink with Molly (Credit: BBC)

Later Bernie and Molly went for a drink and she told her she saw someone take Ziggy. However Molly could tell she was lying and thought Bernie made it up just to ask her for a drink.

Will Bernie come clean about where Ziggy really is?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

