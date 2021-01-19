Holby City spoilers reveal Sacha and Beka are left fighting for their lives in tonight episode (Tuesday, January 18) as Jodie strikes again.

A few weeks ago, viewers saw Sacha’s fiancé Jodie began to secretly poison his daughter Beka as she started to feel rejected by the family.

But this week things take a sinister turn as Jodie ends up putting both Sacha and Beka’s life in danger.

Beka is still on Kellar Ward (Credit: BBC)

In the episode, Beka remains on Kellar and is still suffering the effects of the ‘mystery illness.’ Despite Beka not being keen on Jodie, Jodie is never far from Sacha’s daughter.

But it seems Jodie’s efforts are finally paying off as Beka is a lot more friendly towards her in tonight’s episode.

Jodie end up asking Beka to be a bridesmaid at her forthcoming wedding to Sacha. But when Jodie’s vision of being a happy family is called into question, her behaviour takes a sinister turn.

Lucky starts looking into Jodie (Credit: BBC)

Both Sacha and Beka are soon left fighting for their lives.

However Lucky Simpson is suspicious about something Jodie says to her and decides to make some enquiries about her.

As she does some digging, she makes a shocking discovery. Will she be able to piece things together in time to save Sacha and his daughter?

What else is happening in tonight’s Holby City?

Also in tonight’s episode, Skylar and Cameron. Last week, Cameron ordered Skylar to give a patient a particular drug, but they soon died after an allergic reaction to it.

This week, Skylar is under pressure from Cameron and her stepfather Michael Townsend, the chairman of the board, to take the blame.

Cameron and Skylar are under investigation (Credit: BBC)

She’s convinced she should tell the truth, that Cameron gave her the instruction to give the patient the drug.

But Cameron has proved in the past that he isn’t one to be crossed. Will the truth come out?

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 7.50pm.

