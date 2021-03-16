Holby City spoilers reveal Cameron kidnaps Ange as Chloe tries to locate her missing mother.

In last week’s scenes Chloe shared her suspicions about Cameron with Holby CEO Max. When Chloe’s mum Ange found out about her suspicions, she began investigating.

Ange called up the post mortem results for Bobby Edwards and previous patient Harvey Dean who also mysteriously died.

Cameron drugged Ange (Credit: BBC)

She noticed a worrying pattern linking Cameron to several recent unexplained deaths.

Knowing he needed to do something to silence Ange, Cameron injected her with a syringe and when she fell unconscious, he dragged her through a corridor.

This week, viewers will find out what’s happened to Ange. She has been bound and gagged in a room in the hospital cellar by herself.

She struggles to get free and to get someone to hear her – it seems there’s no one coming to her rescue.

Cameron ties Ange up (Credit: BBC)

However Chloe has obviously noticed that her mum has gone missing, but it looks like no one is taking her concerns seriously.

Meanwhile Cameron is preparing to do a complex surgery on a patient – but he needs Ange’s help. He coerces her to give him step-by-step instructions for the tricky procedure.

Holby City spoilers: Chloe starts to question people about Ange’s disappearance

Soon Cameron sends Chloe a text from Ange’s phone. However this further sparks her suspicions.

Chloe ignores the rules of her suspension and arrives at the hospital to question her colleagues on their last sighting of her mum.

Is Cameron going to get caught out by Chloe? (Credit: BBC)

After discovering that Cameron was the last person to see Ange, Chloe is convinced her had something to do with her disappearance.

As the full extent of Cameron’s twisted thinking is revealed, will anyone come to Ange’s rescue?

Will Chloe try to find her mum?

Holby City airs tonight on BBC One at 8.20pm.

