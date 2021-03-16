EastEnders will be airing two episodes tonight (Tuesday, March 16) on BBC One.

There will be a change to the soap schedule this week.

Tonight EastEnders will be airing two episodes. The first will air at 7.35pm, followed immediately by a second episode at 7.55pm.

There will be two episodes tonight (Credit: BBC)

As usual there will be no episode on Wednesday. However there will also be no episode on Friday.

Schedule Change: #EastEnders schedule will be a bit different this week. Two episodes on Tuesday and none on Friday.

EastEnders: Why has the schedule changed?

On Friday (March 19) Comic Relief 2021 will air on BBC One from 7pm until 10pm.

Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant preside as stars of stage, screen and films entertain the nation with hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises and stunning music acts in a bid to raise much-needed money for good causes at home and across the world.

Stars also taking part include Michael Sheen, Keira knightly, Anna Friel and Dawn French.

What happens in tonight episodes?

In tonight’s episodes of EastEnders, Sharon asks Kathy how her biological dad died and is shocked when she realises Kathy is planning to go to his memorial service.

Sharon decides to go to Gavin’s wake (Credit: BBC)

As far as Sharon is concerned, he can rot in hell. But after speaking to Callum, Sharon decides to go to the wake.

However at the wake, Zack makes a scathing toast abut Gavin, leaving everyone fuming. He soon dashes out.

Meanwhile Mitch finds a stray dog, but Bailey is upset when Karen says they can’t afford to keep it.

Mitch finds a stray dog (Credit: BBC)

Also, Peter finds himself caught up in an argument between Ash and Suki.

Suki says Ash is throwing her career away for Peter, but the new couple are determined everything will be cleared up at Ash’s hearing.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.35pm, followed immediately by a second episode at 7.55pm.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

