Holby City has been on air since 1999 and over the years we’ve seen many incredible characters come and go.

On Wednesday, June 2 2021 it was announced that Holby City will be coming off air in 2022.

Whilst the current cast of Holby City are incredible, there are a few past characters that we’d love to see return before the show comes to end in March next year.

Holby City: 6 Characters that need to return before the show ends

1. Jac Naylor

The character Jac left earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Jac made her first appearance in Holby City back in 2005.

She first appeared as a locum registrar in general surgery and went on to become a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon.

Jac was involved in many incredible storylines over the years. However in February 2021, Jac made the decision to leave the hospital.

Actress Rosie Marcel explained in an interview with Digital Spy that she was leaving in order to spend more time with her husband and daughter.

Although Jac is gone, it would be nice to see her make an appearance before the show comes to an end.

2. Elliot Hope

The character Elliot was last seen in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Elliot Hope appeared in Holby City from 2005 until 2015. He later returned to the drama in 2019 and also made appearances in Holby’s sister-show Casualty.

Elliot was a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon. The character left the hospital in 2015 to be with his love interest Brigette Nye, played by Emmerdale star Sally Dexter.

In 2019 he returned to the show and was reunited with Jac as she struggled with her mental health.

It would be great to see Elliot make a return one more time.

3. Nicky McKendrick

Pregnant Nicky left earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

Nicky McKendrick made an appearance from 2017 until 2021.

Earlier this year, Nicky discovered she was pregnant with Cameron Dunn’s baby.

She later discovered that Cameron had been behind many suspicious deaths at the hospital.

After he was arrested, Nicky made the decision to leave Holby City. But it would be nice to see her make a return before the show comes to an end.

In real-life, actress Belinda Owusu recently gave birth to her first child.

4. Zosia March

The character Zosia left in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Zosia appeared from 2013 until 2019. She left the show in 2017, however actress Camilla Arfwedson reprised her role for an extended guest appearance.

Before her final exit, Zosia, who was a registrar in cardiothoracic surgery, kept her pregnancy a secret.

She later decided to return to America and it was revealed Oliver Valentine is her baby’s father.

5. Oliver Valentine

Ollie was last seen in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Oliver ‘Ollie’ Valentine appeared on and off from 2009 until 2018.

Throughout his nine years, Oliver had some big storylines including the death of his sister Penny an contracting a virus which affected his heart.

He had a romance with Zosia but Oliver left Holby in 2018. He was mentioned in 2019 when Zosia’s pregnancy was revealed.

We’d love to see Oliver and Zosia make their way back to Holby for a final appearance.

6. Faye Morton

Jac and Faye had a rivalry (Credit: BBC)

Faye Morton was played by Patsy Kensit from 2007 until 2010 before making a return in 2019 for the show’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The character Faye famously had a rivalry with Jac.

It would be great to see Faye make one more appearance before the show comes to an end.

Holby City airs on Tuesday nights at 7.50pm on BBC One.

