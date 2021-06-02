Amanda Mealing, who has played Connie Beauchamp in Casualty and Holby City, has reacted to the news that Holby City is being axed.

Today (Wednesday, June 2 2021) it was announced that Holby City will be coming to an end in March 2022 after 23 years.

Fans of the soap were left upset by the news and Amanda Mealing, who played Connie in the medical drama, has also tweeted about the news.

Amanda revealed she felt sad about the axing of Holby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She wrote: “Very sad news. @BBCHolbyCity the ‘birthplace’ of Connie Beauchamp, is to close its doors once and for all. Very sad.”

Holby City: Will Connie Beauchamp ever return to Casualty?

The character Connie first appeared in Holby City in 2004.

She left Holby in 2010 but continued to make appearances in the show.

In 2014, Amanda joined the cast of Holby’s sister-show Casualty, playing the same character.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Amanda would be leaving Casualty.

Amanda plays Connie Beauchamp (Credit: BBC)

However she told the Metro that she is just taking a break from the show.

She said: “I’m just taking a break.

“And we’ll talk in a couple of months. I’ve been on the show coming up to seven years, our schedules are gruelling, 12 hours a day, so when you do that for seven years with very few breaks, it’s tough.

Connie first started working at Holby hospital in 2004 (Credit: BBC)

“Because I direct as well, any holiday I would use to go and direct something else. I haven’t actually had any kind of break for about five years, it just felt like it was a good point to step away for a bit.”

