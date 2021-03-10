Holby City fans have threatened to stop watching the BBC medical drama if Cameron has killed Ange Goddard.

Last year, Xavier Duvall attempted to take evidence of Cameron killing Evan Crowhurst to the police. As Cameron followed him down the road, Xavier ended up stepping into the path of a cyclist.

Zav fell to the floor, hitting his head on the curb and he later died. Meanwhile Cameron took Zav’s bag and ran from the scene.

Zav died last year (Credit: BBC)

A couple of weeks ago, patient Bobby Edwards came to the hospital and revealed to Zav’s brother Alex that he was the cyclist who hit Xavier.

Bobby remembered Cameron from the scene and how he fled with Zav’s bag, which contained proof of his crime.

Recently, in attempt to keep his secret, Cameron killed Bobby to silence him.

Chloe became suspicious about Bobby’s death (Credit: BBC)

However Chloe became suspicious when she saw Cameron hanging around her patient.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, March 9) Chloe confided in Holby CEO Max about her worries. She also heard from Skylar that she blamed Cameron for the events leading to a suicide attempt.

Holby City: Cameron attacks Ange

When Ange found out about Chloe’s suspicions, she went in to investigation mode, calling up the post mortem results for Bobby Edwards and previous patient Harvey Dean who also mysteriously died.

She soon confronted Cameron saying it appeared his patients had a worrying habit of going into an unexplained crisis, only to be saved by him at the last minute.

Cameron attacked Ange (Credit: BBC)

She then said she would take her suspicions and evidence to Max. But Cameron stuck her with a syringe.

Last viewers saw of Ange, she was being dragged by Cameron along the hospital corridor.

Will Ange be okay? Fans have threatened to switch off the BBC medical drama is Ange is killed.

I swear to god… if Cameron kills Ange, I won’t be watching Holby anymore. All the really good characters are leaving and now we’re left with crazy Cam getting away with literal murder! They need to keep what good characters are left amd get rid of him. #HolbyCity — Kirsty🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@kirstys_reading) March 9, 2021

Someone best tell Dom what has happened to Ange or I’ll riot. #HolbyCity — Jade-Louise Smith (@Jadelou_xxx) March 9, 2021

If anything happens to Ange I ain’t watching Holby again #HolbyCity — Dawn Steele Fans (@DawnSteeleFans1) March 9, 2021

NO WHAT. Please tell me that Cameron doesn’t get away with killing Ange too. #HolbyCity — Hannah (@OfDamonsHope) March 9, 2021

Is Ange dead?

In next week’s scenes, Ange is alive but not out of danger.

She will be kept captive by Cameron and find herself pleading for her life. Will she survive?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 7.50pm.

