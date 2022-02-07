Holby City has given a first look at Bernie Wolfe and Serena Campbell’s return by sharing a clip on social media.

On Twitter Holby City tweeted: “Your #MondayMotivation – this should take you all the way through till tomorrow evening! #Berena #HolbyCity HR.”

The clip shows Donna and Dom discussing keeping an eye on Jason, who is Serena’s nephew, who is in Holby following an accident.

Soon Serena and Bernie appear and Serena says: “Perhaps we can help with that.”

Jason soon asks how their wedding was but Serena reveals their venue had to change the date, meaning they weren’t married yet.

Sacha wanted the details of the proposal, but it looks like viewers will have to wait to watch the episode to find out all the details.

What else happens in tomorrow night’s episode of Holby City?

Despite Nicky’s determination to help Jac, Jac is cold leaving her frustrated.

But there’s more bad news to come.

After Nicky presents her with some surgeons who could be willing to perform the life-changing surgery, Jac is left visibly broken when she struggles to get anyone to agree.

Nicky tries to help Jac (Credit: BBC)

To make things worse, Jac is given a devastating prognosis in the absence of any surgery at all.

Meanwhile Bernie is keen to meet her granddaughter Juliet for the first time.

However she’s horrified when she finds out Nicky has given her to Eli and Amelia and urges her to reconsider.

Bernie and Serena return to Holby (Credit: BBC)

Nicky gets in touch with Bernie, reminding her she’s making the best decision for her daughter.

Will Bernie accept Nicky’s decision?

Holby City continues tomorrow (February 8th) at 7.50pm on BBC One.

