Holby City: Camilla Arfwedson announces birth of first child with co-star husband

Holby City star Camilla Arfwedson has announced she and her husband Jack Hawkins have welcomed a son.

The actress, who played Zosia March on the BBC medical drama, revealed to her sons name to her Instagram followers.

Holby City: Camilla Arfwedson announces birth of first child

Sharing an adorable photo of her and Jack’s baby boy, she captioned the post: “3 weeks of baby Auro.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Arfwedson (@camillakarfwedson)

Her former Holby City co-stars commented on the post.

David Ames, who played Dominic Copeland, commented: “So beautiful.”

Rosie Marcel, who played Jac Naylor, said: “Eat him.”

Belinda Owusu, who played Nicky McKendrick, added: “Just gorgeous! Hope you’re all well.”

Camilla Arfwedson and Jack Hawkins

Camilla and Jack met on the set of Holby City when he played a patient on the show.

Jack is also an actor.

They got married in 2019 and they’re both now living in Los Angeles.

Camilla announced her pregnancy last month.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a blue dress with her baby bump on show, she wrote: “I always thought pregnancy is an incredible private journey and have resisted sharing mine on social media, but with two weeks to go till we meet our little boy I thought why not.

“Plus some incredibly thoughtful pals decided to throw me a ‘low key’ surprise baby shower which was not low key at all.”

She thanked her friends for organising her baby shower and continued saying: “Just joyful, emotional and completely wonderful in every way.

“So here’s to celebrating life and all the good things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camilla Arfwedson (@camillakarfwedson)

Camilla Arfwedson in Holby City

Camilla joined the cast of Holby City in 2013 and left the show in 2019.

However earlier this year the medical drama came to an end after 23 years on air.

Many of the show’s past characters made a return in the build up to the finale including Camilla’s character Zosia.

Camilla played Zosia in Holby (Credit: ITV)

Towards the end of 2021, Zosia’s husband Oliver returned to Holby and fans demanded she return.

He left again a few episodes later, however Zosia appeared on a video call.

Read more: When is Casualty back? There is no episode this week!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!