Fans of BBC’s much-loved medical drama, Casualty, will be disappointed to hear that there has been a schedule change this week.

This means that Casualty won’t air this weekend.

When will Casualty be back on our screens?

Casualty isn’t on this week (Credit: BBC)

Casualty isn’t on this week

The medical drama usually airs on Saturdays, on BBC One.

However, this week will be different as there will be no new episodes of Casualty.

This is because Strictly Come Dancing is due to start its first show on Saturday.

The first Strictly live show will start at 6.45pm which will see the celebrities and their professional partners, dance for the first time.

Soap stars such as Kym Marsh and Will Mellor are set to take to the dance floor as they take their place in this year’s line-up.

Although Casualty isn’t on this week, a BBC representative has confirmed that it will air again on Saturday, October 5, 2022.

So, fans won’t have to wait that long for their next instalment.

Sah was kidnapped (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the last episode of Casualty?

Last week’s episode was titled, Enough.

Sah got some bad news as they found out that their dad was in the ED, after suffering from a stroke.

Their day went from bad to worse when another patient Brian turned up and kidnapped Sah.

Brian forced Sah to steal Jan’s car to take him to see his ex-wife.

However, she wasn’t at home.

Brian collapsed and was sent back to the ED.

Meanwhile, Marcus wasn’t living up to his promises as his idea of extra security was a few bodycams.

A patient got angry when they thought that the bodycam was recording them, leading to much backlash over Marcus’ way of handling security.

Dylan demanded that he took the issue seriously.

And, Teddy came back to work as Sah had some time off.

But was it too soon for him to come back to the ED?

