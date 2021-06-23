Holby City: Actor Ramin Karimloo says emotional goodbye to devastated fans after Kian’s shock death

Holby City actor Ramin Karimloo – who played doomed Kian in the show – paid tribute to fans and colleagues after his character was killed off last night (Tuesday June 22).

The 42-year-old actor bowed out of Holby City after two years in the hit medical show.

What did Ramin Karimloo – who plays Kian in Holby City – say to fans?

Taking to Instagram, Ramin left a lengthy message to fans as well as a clipboard from the show, which signified his final episode.

“I only planned to stay one season,” he said.

“It was so damn fun I stayed for two. What a treat to go in daily and play this character and his arc from beginning to end. Loved it all and wouldn’t have changed a thing.

“Immense gratitude to the producers and writers who supported and wrote around my crazy off screen schedule.

After praising the production staff and behind-the-scenes people, Ramin then addressed the fans.

“Finally, it’s been amazing to meet many new folks out there through the show who have supported myself, the character and @bbcholbycity – much love to all.”

Kian bid farewell to Holby last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Kian in last night’s episode?

In last night’s devastating episode, Kian was fighting for his life after overdosing on the drugs he had gone back to.

Although Chloe did her best to try and save her, Kian didn’t respond to attempts to revive him.

It was left for Fletch, Jeong and Lucky to feel guilt for his death – each of them felt responsible.

Andrei, too, whose life Kian helped to save, was also deeply affected by his death.

How did viewers react to the episode?

Viewers were also affected by Kian’s death and took to Twitter to share their emotion.

One viewer wept: “Kian’s body laid out in the mortuary and Jeong going to see it… pure pain.

“I’m suffering.”

“Kian no!!! No!!!” another pleaded.

A third said: “Goodbye Kian. I’m still crying,” followed by a cry-emoji.