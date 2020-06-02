Hitched at Home viewers thank Fred Sirieix for perfect lockdown viewing

Viewers were left in floods of tears after a special lockdown one-off aired on Channel 4 on Monday night (June 1).

Hitched at Home saw First Dates' Fred Sirieix plan a wedding for a couple during lockdown.

His first task was to select a couple that had to cancel their wedding due to coronavirus - Fred chose Patrick and Louise.

The young couple met on Tinder three years ago and thought their big day had been ruined by the lockdown.

Fred Sirieix planned the big day from afar (Image credit: Channel 4)

But Fred came to the rescue, and put on what he promised to be "the wedding of the century".

"The wedding of the century"

Fred arranged for them to have a Michelin-starred meal and a stunning ceremony with their family members Zooming in.

The couple managed to have a beautiful ceremony filled with well wishes all from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Unsurprisingly viewers were absolutely delighted with the feel-good show - many claiming they were reduced to tears.

One user tweeted: "Omg anyone else crying like a baby?? #hitchedathome Well done @fredsirieix1."

Patrick and Louise enjoyed a Michelin-starred meal at home (Image credit: Channel 4)

Another fan posted: "God, I loved #HitchedAtHome - if you like crying, you’ll love this."

"I am literally crying like a baby!"

A third user joked: "I am not crying, it is the hay fever #hitchedathome."

And a fourth commented: "OH WOW!!! I am literally crying like a baby!!! Congratulations to Patrick & Louise on your beautiful #LockdownWedding!

"Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness."

Others claimed the show was desperately needed during these uncertain times.

The couple looked on as their ceremony played out (Image credit: Channel 4)

One user argued: "#hitchedathome is the lockdown content I need right now."

Another wrote: "@fredsirieix1 is just the light this world needs right now #hitchedathome - Balling my eyes out at these speeches."

"What a lovely show"

And a third gushed: "Hitched At Home is making me well up. What a lovely show and such a thoughtful thing to do! Well done this has really put a smile on my face."

The couple's wedding ceremony even featured some famous faces.

Wet, Wet, Wet singer Marti Pellow recorded a special version of Love Is All Around for Patrick and Louise's first dance.

Davina McCall and Matt Lucas also recorded special video messages for the lucky couple.

Absolutely delighted with the outcome, Patrick said: "The day was the most remarkable way to celebrate our commitment to each other and it honestly was better than anything we could wish for.

"Fred planned a day that we won’t forget for the rest of our lives. We can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Did you watch? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.