Strictly star Helen Skelton has been dealt a huge blow ahead of this weekend’s final.

The Countryfile presenter is one of four celebs gunning for the Glitterball trophy this Saturday (December 17), but sadly it’s not looking good for the star.

Helen will be competing in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton dealt blow ahead of Strictly final

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is almost upon us.

On Saturday night, a new dance couple will be crowned Strictly champions and be handed the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Helen has been a fan favourite throughout the series, with many praising the journey here confidence has been on.

However, according to dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs, the 39-year-old will be going home empty-handed Saturday night.

Instead, Dr Jill believes it’ll be Fleur East who emerges victorious this weekend.

Dr Jill spoke about how the celebrities got on last weekend – and Will Mellor’s exit.

“Based on dancing merit, Fleur and Hamza [Yassin] won the semi-finals,” she told Heart Bingo.

“Helen and Molly [Rainford] also had their moments where they performed like professional dancers,” she continued.

Helen and Gorka won’t win, according to Dr Jill (Credit: BBC)

Will Helen Skelton win Strictly 2022?

Dr Jill then continued, explaining why Will was voted off the show by the judges.

“And though Will’s Couple’s Choice was well received, and scored well by the judging panel, the 1990s dance style was too safe, without difficulty or risk, which may put Will in danger of elimination,” she said.

“As it would happen, Will Mellor was eventually eliminated after a dance-off with Fleur East,” she then continued.

“He didn’t have a chance against Fleur in a dance-off, unfortunately.

Dr Jill then went on to say that she enjoyed Will’s performances and the “heartfelt magic” he bought to the show.

“I am also a fan of Fleur’s and I struggle to understand how she is a regular in the dance-offs. In fact, my vote goes to Fleur East for the Glitterball trophy,” she said.

Jayde hit back at a former pro recently (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams sparks feud with former pro dancer

In other Strictly-related news, Jayde Adams has hit back at a former Strictly pro dancer following comments they made about Helen.

In her column for the Express, Joanne Clifton said: “I hate to use the ‘j’ word but wow, this woman has been on a journey like no other.

“The comparison from the beginning until now is indescribable. The confidence from musicals week needs to stay.”

Jayde quote-tweeted the article on her Twitter, slamming it’s headline which read. “Helen Skelton’s journey is like no other, her new confidence needs to stay.”

In a tweet for her 50.9k followers to see, she wrote: “Before #Strictly Helen was the 2nd woman only to finish 78-mile Namibian ultra marathon 23h 45.

“Kayaked the Amazon, tightroped 150m over Battersea Power Station, cycled to the South Pole, TV, radio, sports career & had 3 babies one she birthed herself,” she continued.

“Not confident? HAHAHAHA.”

Joanne hit back, saying: “Not sure about this comment. I’m quite obviously commenting on her confidence in Ballroom dancing, not her life.”

She then encouraged people to say positive things about the finalists, rather than spin her words into something negative.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

