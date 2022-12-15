The latest Strictly news has seen 2022 star Jayde Adams become embroiled in a “feud” with one of the show’s ex-professional dancers, Joanne Clifton.

Jayde, who was eliminated on the fifth week of the glitzy BBC One show, clapped back at Joanne following her comments over Jayde’s co-star Helen Skelton.

Jayde Adams on Strictly 2022

The comedian and partner Karen Hauer were one of two same-sex couples on the 20th series of Strictly.

However, the pair were booted from the show during week five after losing the dance-off to Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.

Despite her exit from the show, which comes to an end this Saturday (December 17), Jayde has continued to show her support to the remaining celebs.

So much so that she recently hit out at a former pro dancer on the show, following their comments about Helen Skelton, who will compete in the final.

Strictly news: Jayde Adams hits back at Strictly pro dancer Joanne Clifton

Earlier this week, Jayde became embroiled in a Twitter spat with former pro dancer Joanne Clifton.

Helen Skelton's journey is like no other, her new confidence needs to stay, says Joanne Clifton#Strictlyhttps://t.co/LwVWYC09mR — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 13, 2022

Joanne shared her thoughts on the final four celebs in the Daily Express with the headline: “Helen Skelton’s journey is like no other, her new confidence needs to stay, JOANNE CLIFTON.”

Following the article being published, Jayde was quick to respond to Joanne’s comments and called her out on Twitter.

Posting a link to an article, Jayde penned: “Before #Strictly Helen was the 2nd woman only to finish 78-mile Namibian ultra marathon 23h 45. Kayaked the Amazon, tightroped 150m over Battersea Power Station, cycled to the South Pole, TV, radio, sports career & had 3 babies one she birthed herself.

“Not confident? HAHAHAHA.”

Before #Strictly Helen was the 2nd woman only, to finish 78-mile Namibian ultra marathon 23h 45. Kayaked the Amazon, tightroped 150m over Battersea Power Station, cycled to the South Pole, TV, radio, sports career & had 3 babies one she birthed herself. Not confident? HAHAHAHA 🤣 https://t.co/emyRN08WJC — Jayde Adams (@jaydeadams) December 13, 2022

Hitting back the following day, Joanne re-shared Jayde’s tweet and wrote: “Not sure about this comment.”

The dancer added: “I’m quite obviously commenting on her confidence in Ballroom dancing, not her life. Coz my article is OBVS about Strictly.

“Maybe we should say positive things, encourage them & celebrate them being Finalists instead of making something negative out of it?”

Helen herself is yet to comment on the spat…

Not sure about this comment.I’m quite OBVIOUSLY commenting on her confidence in Ballroom dancing,not her life.Coz my article is OBVS about Strictly Maybe we should say positive things,encourage them&celebrate them being Finalists instead of making something negative out of it ? https://t.co/SGINkUJ6Ft — joanne k clifton 💙 (@joanneclifton) December 14, 2022

Strictly bosses reveal big news about show’s final

It comes as Strictly Come Dancing bosses have revealed the latest news about the show’s final.

On Tuesday (December 13), the BBC revealed the three dances each of its couples will perform in the 2022 grand final.

Fleur and Vito will perform their samba, couple’s choice and their show dance.

Helen and Gorka will do their jive, their couple’s choice and their show dance.

Molly and Carlos will dance the quickstep and the rhumba, as well as their show dance.

Hamza and Jowita will do their salsa and couple’s choice and their show dance.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday (December 17) on BBC One at 7.05pm.

