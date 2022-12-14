Former Strictly star demands show ‘revamp’ as she insists judges ‘missing’ Bruno Tonioli

A former Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant has called for a show ‘revamp’, insisting the judges miss having Bruno Tonioli.

Ex MP Edwina Currie, 76, took part in the 2011 series of the BBC dance show. She was partnered up with Vincent Simone but they were the first duo to be booted off the run.

However, ahead of this weekend’s 2022 final, Ms Currie has called for a Strictly shake up.

Ex Strictly contestant Edwina Currie danced with Vincent Simone in the 2011 series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Slingo, the former Health Minister said the BBC may need to splash out to change the show to how she’d like it to be.

“Strictly won’t get big name celebrities until they pay them properly,” she claimed.

“A fair chunk of the budget goes to the show-stopping singers they have.

“The show itself is trading on past glories and I think that’s deliberate. I feel they think if they change it people won’t like it.”

She went on: “I think they would do better to have ten celebrities, pay them better and work harder to get two or three key celebrities, who are well known names and really might spark the thing up.”

Current Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Edwina Currie on Strictly judges

Ms Currie also has opinions about the Strictly judges. And it seems she may prefer to ‘trade on past glories’ in this instance.

She said: “I think they miss Bruno Tonioli. Ms Mabuse is not quite Bruno. She does a lot of arm-waving and wears these spectacular outfits, but she doesn’t often talk about dancing.”

Popular Bruno departed Strictly earlier this year and his spot has been filled by Anton Du Beke.

Edwina Currie feels Craig Revel Horwood has ‘mellowed’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Ms Currie went on: “Craig Revel Horwood talks about dancing all the time and he’s very good at it, but he’s mellowed a lot. He’s the only one of the judges left from before.”

However, in addition to her objections to Motsi’s demeanour, Ms Currie does not believe the judging panel should pull focus from the celebrity dancers themselves.

To my mind, the judges are not the stars of the show.

She continued: “To my mind, the judges are not the stars of the show. They’re just sitting there week in and week out. It is the easiest job in the world!

Bruno Tonioli gets excitable during his time on the judging panel (Credit: Strictly Come Dancing YouTube)

“The stars of the show are on the dance floor. If you want us all to watch and love the show again, a little bit of a revamp is necessary.”

Does Edwina Currie have a point?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final is on this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm on BBC One.

