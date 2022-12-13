Strictly fans complain as show announces news about stars ahead of final

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have complained following the latest news about the final.

The BBC has revealed the three dances each of its couples will perform in the 2022 grand final.

Here’s the full list of what the celebrities will be performing at the weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this week for the latest final (Credit: BBC)

What dances will be on the Strictly final?

Fleur & Vito

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Destiny’s Child Megamix by Destiny’s Child

Show Dance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Helen & Gorka

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr by Liza Minnelli (from Cabaret)

Show Dance: Shine by Emeli Sandé

Molly & Carlos

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyoncé

Favourite Dance: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Show Dance: Kiss/1999 by Prince

Hamza & Jowita

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Show Dance: Let’s Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

Fans were quick to comment on the news.

However, sadly some of the reaction appeared to be negative.

Why are fans annoyed at the latest Strictly news?

Some fans hit out at the couple’s being allowed to choose one of their favourite dances.

As a result, one viewer ranted: “Couple’s choice shouldn’t be allowed in final no matter how good they were! They’re no different to a show dance considering it’s free reign so just defeats the purpose of a show dance.”

A second complained: “The final should be one ballroom, one Latin and the show dance. In other words two different technical dances and an ‘anything goes’. Couple’s choice is really spoiling the show for me.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Can’t wait to see Hamza and Jowita’s Salsa again, it was amazing and will hopefully get 40 this time,” before adding: “Not sure about having the couple’s choices in the final, too like the show dance.”

Fans are unhappy with the couple’s choice dance (Credit: BBC)

Additionally, another labelled the category as “unfair”, saying: “Don’t think the couple’s choice dances should be allowed to be picked. That seems unfair as they always do well with having less rules!”

“I respect Carlos and Molly for *not* picking their Couple’s Choice in the final, although I am glad to see Helen’s again because I am still obsessed with her and Gorka’s Fosse (I have mixed feelings about Couple’s Choices tbh),” commented a fifth.

What happened to the group dance?

Elsewhere, viewers recently complained about the lack of group dance on Monday night’s results show.

According to The Sun, the routine was cut from the final edit of the show as a mark of respect.

News broke earlier in the day regarding three boys who died at Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull.

The pre-recorded dance would have reportedly featured Craig Revel Horwood in drag as the Snow Queen and the other dancers as snowflakes.

As a result, a source told the newspaper: “Strictly knew they could not air the dance in light of the awful news from Solihull.

“Naturally everyone on the show agreed and the decision was made not to air the performance.”

A BBC spokesperson added to The Sun: “In light of tragic news events, we took the decision not to broadcast the group dance on this week’s results show.”

The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final will air this Saturday, December 17, from 7.05pm on BBC One.

