Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary received much coverage following the first installment release this week.

On Thursday (December 8), Netflix began streaming the first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all show.

The final three episodes will begin streaming next Thursday (December 15).

Harry and Meghan’s show was discussed on BBC Breakfast this week (Credit: BBC)

Harry and Meghan on Netflix

Following the release of the first three episodes, it was discussed and analysed on many TV shows including BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

While many viewers got involved in the discussions on Twitter, others complained about the amount of coverage and branded it “excessive”.

Many BBC viewers hit out at the broadcaster, with one person demanding “enough is enough”.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show started streaming on Thursday (Credit: Netflix)

They wrote on Twitter: “Think the BBC is giving too much coverage to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series. Got nothing against them but enough is enough.”

Another added: “I think 3 notifications about the Harry and Meghan show is a tad excessive, BBC News.”

Now, the BBC has issued a statement on the complaints and defended its coverage of the Netflix documentary.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Netflix series Harry & Meghan has been widely anticipated, with speculation as to what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may say about their experiences within the Royal Family, what this may mean for family relations and how this could affect perceptions of the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry open up in their tell-all documentary (Credit: Netflix)

“Prior to the series being released, the trailers issued by Netflix were an indication of the issues which would be discussed.

“In this context, we broadcast clips of these trailers, which were clearly labelled, as part of our analysis.

“Our reporting has also reflected allegations that footage and photos used within the trailers were misleading.”

They added: “While this may not be a story of interest to everyone, we believe our coverage has been proportionate and duly impartial, reflecting public interest.”

Good Morning Britain complaints

The BBC wasn’t the only broadcaster to receive complaints about its coverage of Harry and Meghan’s show.

ITV also sparked backlash, with many Good Morning Britain viewers complaining about the amount of coverage.

We broadcast clips of these trailers, which were clearly labelled, as part of our analysis.

Many pointed out there were more topics to discuss such as the ongoing cost of living crisis.

One person said on Twitter: “Which is the most important, the tediously eternal Harry and Meghan saga or the cost of living crisis?”

