BBC Breakfast fans demand show shake-up as they beg for guest to be given permanent role

BBC Breakfast today (Friday, December 9) saw Eurovision 2022 star Sam Ryder make an appearance on the show.

The 33-year-old’s stint on the programme certainly made an impression on viewers, who took to Twitter to issue the broadcaster with a huge demand.

Sam Ryder on BBC Breakfast today

Today’s edition of BBC Breakfast saw Sam make an appearance.

The Eurovision superstar was on the programme to discuss his new album, which is out today.

Sam’s cheerful persona was on display from the very start of the interview.

As Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty introduced him, Sam said: “Hello! How’s it going? You guys okay?”

“You’re all about positive stuff aren’t you!” Charlie responded.

“You got to stomp around the world with big optimistic boots,” Sam replied.

Sam’s positivity was a running theme throughout the interview. “As you ooze positivity, do you think you’re a lucky person?” Charlie asked.

Sam confessed that he doesn’t think he’s a lucky person, but tries to find “the things to be grateful for” in lesser situations.

“I love that. I could learn a lot from that!” Charlie responded.

Fans demand more Sam Ryder after BBC Breakfast today

After seeing him and his positive personality on the show, viewers took to Twitter to issue Breakfast with a simple demand – to give them more of Sam!

“Can we have sunshine Sam on every morning? Such a happy warm man!” one viewer tweeted.

“Can we have a Sam Ryder slot every morning?” another asked.

“Best thing on @BBCBreakfast this morning – we could do with a burst of Sam Ryder every morning,” a third wrote.

“How does Sam Ryder manage to be so cheerful and upbeat all the time? If you could bottle his enthusiasm for life you’d make a FORTUNE!” another said.

Breakfast star hits back at troll

In other Breakfast-related news, Nina Warhurst hit back a troll after they made a cruel comment about her appearance.

On Wednesday morning (December 7), a troll decided it would be a good idea to send Nina a tweet about her appearance on that day’s edition of the show.

“Nina you looked dreadful this morning,” they tweeted. “Please start wearing a fitting bra…”

Nina caught wind of the tweet and decided to fire back with a witty response.

“Just leaving [user’s name]’s incredibly useful and progressive feedback here,” she said, quote-tweeting their tweet.

“Deepest thanks to all the [name]. Women would be lost without you,” she then continued.

Plenty of Nina’s followers leapt to her defence.

“I just can’t get my head around the logic of someone who thinks sending a message like that is ok? I mean – do they go around criticising people at work? In the supermarket?” one fan tweeted.

“Me thinks it is [user’s name] making a [bleep] of himself Nina. Keep on being the fabulous person you are!” another said.

