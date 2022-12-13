Happy Valley fans can start to get very excited about series 3 after a dramatic new trailer dropped today (Tuesday December 13).

It is the first proper look at the final ever run of the much-loved West Yorkshire crime drama from Sally Wainwright.

And as the near-90 second clip shows, stars Sarah Lancashire, Siobhan Finneran and James Norton are all on hand for this explosive last instalment.

Fans have been desperately waiting for Happy Valley series 3 – which begins very soon – ever since the second series came to an end in 2016! (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley series 3 spoiler-free trailer

Sgt Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire) is counting down the days to her retirement.

The trailer shows her discovering the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir. But that sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now sixteen and has his own ideas about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood for Happy Valley series 3, of course (Credit: BBC YouTube)

‘Aren’t you a bit old?’

In the trailer, he’s seen pushing back with Catherine, too. As she explains to him she’s holding a taser – even though it is not explained why – he enquires: “They let you loose with one of them?”

“Yeah, why wouldn’t they?” a puzzled Catherine is seen replying.

But he retorts: “Aren’t you a bit old?”

However, Catherine demonstrates yet again why no one can question her capabilities as she’s shown landing some heavy blows during a violent encounter in the trailer that also leaves her bloodied.

Nonetheless, all of these converging issues leave Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught between everyone else.

Meanwhile, there’s also trouble over in another part of the valley. A local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.

Find out more about new members of the cast for series 3 and check out even more preview images of what’s set to unfold.

And if you haven’t caught advance sight of Tommy Lee’s terrifying prison looks, steel yourself and have a peek.

Unshaven, with lank and long bushy hair and an imposing forehead scar, seven years inside doesn’t appear at first glance to have rehabilitated the violent rapist.

Siobhan Finneran, right, also reprises her role as Catherine’s younger sister Clare Cartwright (Credit: BBC YouTube)

When is Happy Valley series 3 on TV? When does it start on the BBC?

Happy Valley series 3 will be on the box next year. But thankfully that isn’t as far away as it could seem!

Indeed, it is only a couple of short weeks away.

That’s because Sgt Catherine Cawood will be back on screens on New Year’s Day.

Read more: Happy Valley series 3 releases brand new images

And so Happy Valley series 3 begins on Sunday January 1 2023 at 9pm.

It will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

And in advance of series 3, the first two series are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Happy Valley series 3 airs Sunday January 1 at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.