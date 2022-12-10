Happy Valley on BBC One: James Norton looks menacing as Tommy Lee Royce with huge scar in new pictures

James Norton looks scary as hell in brand new photos released of Happy Valley series 3.

BBC One has unveiled the new shots ahead of the final ever series, which starts on New Year’s Day.

The much-anticipated series will see the return of Sarah Lancashire in her iconic role of Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

James Norton’s Tommy Lee Royce will also be making a return to the series, and he is sporting a radical new look.

If looks could kill, we’d stand no chance.

Here’s a look at the exciting new images for the final instalment of Happy Valley.

Sarah Lancashire plays Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley series 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley series 3 photos: BBC One releases new images

BBC One has released brand new images of Happy Valley series 3 – and it looks I-N-T-E-N-S-E!

In the new images, Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) is back in her police uniform and is pictured standing in a reservoir in a new police investigation.

The third and final series will follow Catherine’s attempts to uncover the truth after the remains of a gangland murder victim are discovered in a drained reservoir.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, this sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her back to her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce.

We can’t wait to see how the chilling new murder case unfolds!

Actor James Norton looks menacing as Tommy Lee Royce in new photos of Happy Valley series 3 (Credit: BBC One)

James Norton has huge scar as Tommy Lee Royce

James Norton will also be returning to Happy Valley as the notorious Tommy Lee Royce in season 3.

And he looks radically different in the seven years since we last saw him in 2016’s series 2.

After spending time in jail, Tommy appears to have a huge scar on his forehead, a bushy beard and long greasy hair in the new images.

Viewers know that Catherine blames Tommy for the death of her beloved daughter.

We also know that Tommy has a son with Catherine’s daughter – Catherine’s adored grandson Ryan.

Rhys Connah plays Ryan Cawood in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley series 3 photos: Rhys Connah as grown-up Ryan

It wasn’t that long ago when Ryan was just an innocent little boy on Happy Valley – totally unaware of his real dad’s identity.

Now Catherine’s grandson looks all grown up, and it seems like he’s also taken up a new hobby.

The new pictures show a glimpse of Rhys Connah playing Ryan, who’s now 16 years old, in a muddy football kit.

Rhys’ age was a factor in why Happy Valley has taken so long to return…

The actor needed to grow-up in order for the story to develop.

Actress Katherine Kelly, who played DI Jodie Shackleton in series 2, told Digital Spy: “Season 3 is happening but Sally [Wainwright] is waiting for Ryan (Rhys Connah) to grow up…

“So she’s hanging on because it will be really interesting to meet him as a teenager to see how much of Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) is flooding in his veins, no matter whatever Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) is trying to do about that.”

In series 3, Ryan has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare [Siobhan Finneran] caught in the middle.

Charlie Murphy will be back playing Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley (Credit: BBC One)

Ann Gallagher is back in her uniform

Irish actress Charlie Murphy will return to Happy Valley as Ann Gallagher in the third and final series.

Ann Gallagher has been through a lot since series 1 – from being kidnapped to losing her mother.

However, in season two, she turned out to be quite the savvy police officer.

In the new pictures, Ann is back in her police uniform, and we hope to see her rise through the ranks, preferably with Tommy Lee Royce’s head on a spike…

Oliver Huntingdon and Jack Bandeira have joined the cast of Happy Valley for the final series (Credit: BBC One)

Happy Valley series 3 photos: Oliver Huntingdon and Jack Bandeira

Oliver Huntingdon and Jack Bandeira are new additions to the Happy Valley cast in the third and final series.

The pair will be playing Ivan and Matija in the BBC One drama.

They can be seen in the new photos wearing high vis jackets.

Oliver Huntingdon is perhaps best for playing Nicky in The Rising, while Jack Bandeira played Ollie in Silent Witness.

But how are their character connected to Catherine’s police investigation?

Mollie Winnard plays Joanna Hepworth in Happy Valley series 3 (Credit: BBC One)

Corrie star Mollie Winnard joins the cast as Joanna Hepworth

Former Corrie star Mollie Winnard – who played Kayla Clifton in the ITV soap – will also be joining the series as Joanna Hepworth.

The new BBC pictures show Joanna looking distressed as if she’s just received some terrible news, while Catherine comforts her by putting her hand on her shoulder.

But what could this mean?

We’re excited to find out when the final series of Happy Valley airs on New Year’s Day.

Happy Valley will return for season 3 on New Year’s Day on BBC One.

