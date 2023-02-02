Happy Valley actress Mollie Winnard, who joined the show in the third series as Joanna Hepworth, has revealed that her character’s death storyline had to be changed.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Mollie revealed the show’s police advisor told producers the original storyline was “unrealistic”.

Joanna was killed by chemist Faisal in episode 3.

He hit her with a rolling pin and injected air into her bloodstream.

Happy Valley: Mollie Winnard on real reason Joanna’s death storyline was changed

Mollie revealed that Joanna was never supposed to be hit with a rolling pin.

The script originally planned for her to be hit with a golf club.

Mollie said: “Because of how much blood that would have caused and the prosthetics I had on for the injuries, the police advisor Lisa said that it wouldn’t possibly be able to be cleaned up or hidden so quickly.

“So we had to change it to make it more realistic.”

Happy Valley fans watched as Joanna’s husband Rob later her found her stuffed into a suitcase in the garage.

Rob reported where he found her body to the police, but it looks like he’s the main suspect as we head into the final episode.

Will Faisal get caught for Joanna’s murder?

Faisal hit Joanna with a rolling pin and placed her body in a suitcase, leaving Rob as the main suspect for her murder.

Catherine Cawood saw first-hand how abusive and controlling Rob was with Joanna.

But the police did want to know who was supplying Joanna with diazepam. If they find out, will Faisal get caught?

Faisal panicked over his wife and daughters watching the police at the Hepworth home. And it also seemed like Faisal’s wife was becoming suspicious of him.

But will she report her suspicions to the police?

It’s all building up to an exciting final episode of Happy Valley…

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

