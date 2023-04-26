Hairy Bikers fans thrilled as Dave Myers makes This Morning return

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers appeared on This Morning today (Wednesday, April 26), leaving fans thrilled!

Fans of the 65-year-old took to Twitter to gush over his appearance on today’s edition of the show.

Hairy Bikers Dave and Si are on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on This Morning

Today saw The Hairy Bikers fans receive a lovely surprise.

Both Si King and Dave Myers were revealed to be on This Morning today. It marks Dave’s first appearance on the show since beginning his battle with cancer last year.

The duo were on the show today to cook their lamb kebab koftes.

“What you making for us?” Phillip asked. “Well it’s very healthy. It’s lamb kofte kebab, served with a wholemeal couscous salad with a lemon and tahini dressing,” Dave explained.

“That’s the bit I’m really excited about,” Holly said. “Half of it is the main event, but the other half – and possibly more important – is what you dunk it in.

Fans were thrilled to see the duo back together (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled over Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ return

Dave then quipped: “Well, like you and Phil, when you come together as a whole, it’s far better isn’t it!”

Fans were thrilled to see Dave make a return to the show today, with many taking to Twitter to gush over his appearance.

“Nice to see Dave Myers looking well after his cancer battle,” one viewer tweeted.

“Nice to see both hairy bikers back on tv again,” another wrote. “They look younger,” a third gushed.

“Glad to see Dave back – hope he’s doing well,” another said.

Fans joyous as Si King shares huge news with Dave

Fans of the Hairy Bikers were left overjoyed last week after Si announced some exciting news.

The duo announced that their new cookbook has finally arrived. The book – The Hairy Dieters Eat Well Every Day – will be officially released tomorrow (Thursday, April 27).

Taking to Instagram an excited Si announced: “It’s finally here everyone! Our finished copies of Eat Well Every Day are here! Filled with stuff you’d want to eat every day of the week! Pre-order your copy now, through the link in our bio, so it lands on your doorstep on publication day! Send us your pics with your copies, we’re so excited for you you lot to have them as well.”

Fans took to the comment section to gush over the announcement.

“You are both so lovely!! What a great book, can’t wait to take a look,” one fan commented.

“Can’t wait to buy a copy and try out the recipes… thanks Si,” another said.

