Hairy Bikers fans joyous as Si King shares huge news with co-star Dave

The Hairy Bikers star Si King hailed ‘it’s finally here’ as the finished copies of the pair’s brand new cookbook have arrived.

The iconic duo, who are famous for their love of food and motorbikes, have been preparing for the release of their new cookbook in the Hairy Dieter series for a while. And yesterday fans were left ecstatic when they took to Instagram to announce that the book is finally available to pre-order.

Si King and Dave Myers have announced that their new cookbook is available to pre-order (Credit: Splash News)

The Hairy Bikers star Si King revealed huge news

The Hairy Bikers stars Si King and Dave Myers left fans delighted yesterday as they announced that their new cookbook has finally arrived. The book, named The Hairy Dieters Eat Well Every Day, will be officially released on April 27. But until then, fans can pre-order their book now!

It’s finally here everyone! Our finished copies of Eat Well Every Day are here!

Taking to Instagram, Si shared his excitement with his followers claiming that he’s ‘so excited’ for everyone to see their new book.

In the caption, he wrote: “It’s finally here everyone! Our finished copies of Eat Well Every Day are here! Filled with stuff you’d want to eat everyday of the week! Pre-order your copy now, through the link in our bio, so it lands on you doorstep on publication day! Send us your pics with your copies, we’re so excited for you you lot to have them as well!”

The Hairy Bikers’ new cookbook The Hairy Dieters Eat Well Every Day will be released on April 27 (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers fans were elated by the news and rushed to the comments declaring that they ‘can’t wait’. One excited fan wrote: “Can’t wait to get mine, love you both and your amazing friendship, it’s truly special xx.”

A second added: “You are both so lovely!! What a great book, can’t wait to take a look xxx.” Another commented: “Ordered mine. Looking forward to receiving it xx.”

A fourth also said: “Well done you guys.” Someone else commented: “Can’t wait to buy a copy and try out the recipes… thanks Si.”

