Hairy Bikers stars Si and Dave on the only time they’ve ‘ever’ fallen out and ‘nearly had a fight’

Hairy Bikers stars Si and Dave have previously opened up on the only time the pair have “ever” fallen out.

The beloved TV chefs have regularly kept viewers entertained with their on-screen chemistry for almost two decades. But although the pals appear to be great friends on their many TV shows together, have the duo ever clashed off screen? It seems the answer is yes…

Hairy Bikers stars Si and Dave on the time they ‘nearly had a fight’

Si and Dave have been best pals and co-stars for many years. The duo first appeared on TV together on the BBC show The Hairy Bikers‘ Cookbook and have been fronting a number of cookery shows together ever since. But have the pair ever had a bust-up after all these years?

Talking with the Daily Star in a previous interview, the pair recalled the only time they’ve ever fallen out with each other. And it was over something “really quite pathetic”.

Dave revealed that the pair clashed over what type of oil to use in mayonnaise in a Woolworths in Namibia. He claimed: “We’ve only ever fallen out once. We nearly had a fight in a Woolworths in Namibia. It was over what kind of oil to use in mayonnaise. “I was yelling: ‘Don’t you tell me how to make mayonnaise!’ And Si was yelling: ‘Well don’t YOU tell ME!”

He then added: “It was really quite pathetic.”

Future of Hairy Bikers revealed

Dave has recently made a huge announcement about the future of The Hairy Bikers. The chef revealed that he’s going back to filming in May amid his battle with cancer.

Dave shared that he was diagnosed with cancer last year, claiming that he may be a “baldy biker for a while”. Talking on Kaye Adams‘ podcast, How To Be 60, he opened up on his chemotherapy treatment and admitted that it’s affected his walking.

He said: “By god. The chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster. And my walking has been affected quite a lot recently.” But Dave did have something positive to share in the interview, he added: “All being well, I’m going to go back to filming in May.”

