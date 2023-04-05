Hairy Biker Dave Myers on This Morning
By Robert Emlyn Slater

Hairy Biker Dave Myers has thrilled his fans as he offers a glimpse into a wholesome hobby he has away from filming.

The star took to Instagram yesterday to share the hobby with his followers.

In a post on the Hairy Biker’s Instagram for their 250k followers to see, Dave revealed that he’s taken up gardening!

In the photo uploaded to the page, the 65-year-old can be seen cuddling his dog.

Behind him, his allotment can be seen.

“Lovely afternoon in our new allotment finished off with a Teddy smooch,” he captioned the post.

“Love Dave [heart emoji],” he added.

Hairy Biker Dave Myers on This Morning
Dave Myers’ fans were loving his hobby (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled with Dave’s hobby

Fans of the star took to the comment section to share their love for the Hairy Biker‘s hobby.

“We love our allotment, it’s been great for our wellbeing,” one fan commented.

“We have had an allotment for years so good for the soul,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then gushed: “Happy days Dave can’t beat it.”

“How exciting an allotment is a great place to think and grow great food,” another said.

“Looking good Dave and Teddy,” a fifth then wrote.

Si King and Dave Myers on This Morning
What will happen to The Hairy Bikers going forward? (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Biker Dave Myers makes big announcement

Dave’s hobby reveal comes not long after he made a big announcement about the future of The Hairy Bikers.

The news comes amid Dave’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Dave recently spoke to Kaye Adams on her podcast, How To Be 60, about his chemotherapy.

All being well, I’m going to go back to filming in May.

“By god. The chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster. And my walking has been affected quite a lot really,” he said.

However, Dave did have something positive to share on the Seasoned podcast.

“All being well, I’m going to go back to filming in May,” he then said.

Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers talks us through his chemotherapy | The Chris Moyles Show | Radio X

