Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers makes big announcement about future of shows

Dave Myers has issued a major announcement about the future of The Hairy Bikers amid his cancer battle.

The 65-year-old first revealed his cancer diagnosis in May last year, telling fans at the time that didn’t want to “hide under a rock,” but will be away from work.

And now, the TV legend, who shot to fame alongside pal and fellow chef Si King, has given fans an update on when he’ll be back on TV screens.

Dave had to undergo chemo following his cancer diagnosis (Credit: Food Network / YouTube)

Dave Myers revealed his cancer diagnosis last year

As a result of his cancer diagnosis, Dave has had to undergo chemotherapy – and in a previous update, be revealed that the chemo had made it difficult for him to walk.

Talking with Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast, he said: “By god. The chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster. And my walking has been affected quite a lot really.”

Dave Myers recalls ‘brutal’ chemo during cancer

More recently, the star opened up about the “brutal” toll his chemo has had on him after he was diagnosed.

All being well, I’m going to go back to filming in May.

But now, Dave has given an update on when he’ll be back on TV screens as part of a much-loved show. On the Seasoned podcast, Dave bravely opened up about his ongoing recovery and treatment for cancer. The showbiz legend also spoke about the future of one of his many TV shows.

Dave Myers has starred in several shows with his pal Si King (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers TV show

Throughout his two-decade-long-career, Dave has starred in countless TV shows alongside his buddy Si.

More recently the pair created a new series Go Local, which debuted at the start of the year. It saw the Hairy Bikers travel around the UK on a mission to pair chefs with local suppliers.

Dave issues update on TV show

And now, during a chat on the Seasoned podcast, Dave has revealed what the situation is with filming.

He said: “All being well, I’m going to go back to filming in May,” to which host and fellow chef Tommy Banks responded with “wow”.

But that’s not all, as Dave is gearing up for the release of another Hairy Bikers cookbook with pal Si.

He explained on the podcast: “It’s not a diet book because Si and I are both… we’ve kinda lost the weight we need. But I’ve had a pretty crappy year really with chemotherapy and stuff, so it’s eat well for life, really.

“And I think it’s about eating for the immunity, your heart, for fibre. And as you get older, well, young as well, it’s important to eat well, but still have that knack of making food tasty so you don’t feel as though it’s a penance. So that’s going out.”

