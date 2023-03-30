Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers reveals weight loss after ‘brutal’ toll of chemotherapy

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has opened up about the ‘brutal’ toll his intense chemotherapy has had on him after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Dave was diagnosed last year and announced the news on his podcast with fellow co-star Si King, revealing that he may be a ‘baldy biker for a while’.

After being diagnosed the TV chef has been undergoing chemotherapy, however he struggles to deal with the side effects of the treatment.

Dave Myers revealed that his cancer treatment has caused him to lose weight (Credit: Cover Images)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers reveals his treatment has made him lose weight

Dave has recently spoken about the gruelling effects his cancer treatment has had on him.

After announcing that he has been diagnosed with cancer last May, Dave has been open about his cancer treatment journey.

In a previous update, Dave revealed that the chemotherapy has made it difficult for him to walk.

Talking with Kaye Adams on her How To Be 60 podcast, he said: “By god. The chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster. And my walking has been affected quite a lot really.”

Now, the Hairy Bikers star has admitted that his treatment also caused him to lose his appetite.

But although the chef initially thought that losing weight may be a good thing, he very quickly admitted that he was wrong.

For me, a glutton, losing my appetite was awful.

Speaking on the Seasoned podcast, he said that his chemotherapy has been ‘really brutal’.

Dave shared: “It’s funny when you first start chemotherapy, it’s quite hard – I’m still having it, it was really brutal.

“I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.”

Dave Myers opened up about the effects of his intense treatment after being diagnosed with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers admits he’s ‘at the weight I want to be’

The TV star then went on to confess that losing his appetite has been really ‘dreadful’.

He continued: “At first I thought, ‘right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except [my] appetite was dreadful!

“For me, a glutton, losing my appetite was awful. A can of soup was about as far as I could go.”

However, now that the biker is at the weight he wants to be, his main struggle now is ‘to maintain it’.

Dave said: “Now I’ve got to the point where I’m at the weight I want to be. And I want to maintain it.”

