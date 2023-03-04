Dave Myers has shared a new health update during a podcast interview, following his diagnosis with cancer last year.

The Hairy Bikers favourite revealed he’s had to learn to walk again and, much like a diabetic, he needs “constant care”.

However, Dave’s positivity shone through in the How To Be 60 podcast, as he admitted his hopes for the future – and confirmed he’s returning to work.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed he’ll return to filming alongside Si King in May (Credit: Splash News)

Dave Myers shares health update

Speaking on Loose Women star Kaye Adams’ podcast, Dave shared a health update with listeners.

It’s like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. That’s the state I’m in now.

Dave said that, while he is still having chemotherapy and learning to “live with the cancer”, it isn’t spreading and he will soon return to work.

He shared: “I’m still having chemotherapy, but what I’m finding out now is you have to live with the cancer. It’s like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. That’s the state I’m in now.”

‘My walking has been affected’

Dave then shared more details about the gruelling treatment.

“By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.

“But I’m going to go back to film this May, and we’re going to film around the chemo. That’s just the way it is really.

“One doesn’t have an option at the minute. All I can say is it’s not spreading and I’m holding my own okay. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Dave also revealed how he’s actually been feeling in himself during his cancer treatment.

“Sometimes I feel fine and other times I just need to go to bed. Then I kind of sleep it off, a bit like a bad hangover,” he said.

He then added: “I really have no symptoms of the cancer, it’s the chemotherapy.”

Dave then spoke about the effect of neuropathy – a type of nerve damage that can cause pain, numbness or weakness.

“It’s neuropathy in your feet, so it’s hard to stand. So I’ve had to learn to walk again properly.”

‘One of life’s great levellers’

Continuing, he added: “It’s a funny thing chemotherapy, it’s one of life’s great levellers.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you’re in the [bleep]. And sometimes the chemo does make you depressed.”

Dave went on to share how the treatment has affected his mental health.

“It’s a type of chemical depression, and that’s really hard, because everyone is telling you to be positive, but when the chemistry in your body is not telling you that story, that’s harsh,” he said.

Dave remains positive

Looking to the future, Dave concluded: “Hopefully there will be more positive chapters beyond this.

“There are so many more adventures I want to have. I don’t have to retire as long as people watch the programmes and buy the books I can crack on until I’m 110, as long as I can keep breathing.”

