Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers ‘really excited’ as he shares huge news with Si King: ‘Just like old times’

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed his excitement after sharing a big announcement.

The presenter will be joining his co-star Si King at the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival in July.

Dave wasn’t able to attend last year due to his cancer treatment after he was diagnosed in May 2022.

Dave and Si will be at the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival this year (Credit: Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers shares news

During the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, Dave and Si will be doing three cooking demonstrations, as well as their favourite dishes.

In a statement, Dave said: “I am really excited to be back alongside Si at the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, it’s one of the highlights of our year.

“It’s going to be just like the old times, cooking our favourite dishes, using the finest local produce available and bantering with Kingy.”

David Myers and Si King star on Hairy Bikers (Credit: FoodNetwork / YouTube)

Dave Myers’s update on illness

Dave opened up about his treatment last week on the How To Be 60 podcast.

He told Kaye Adams: “The chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

He added that the illness was “one of life’s great levellers”.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you’re in the [bleep],” Dave continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave revealed his diagnosis last year on the The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles podcast with Si.

“Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo,” he said at the time.

I am really excited to be back alongside Si at the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival, it’s one of the highlights of our year.

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Read more: Hairy Bikers fans stunned by Dave Myers’ hair in new photo with Si King amid cancer treatment

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.