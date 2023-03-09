Hairy Bikers fans stunned by Dave Myers’ hair in new photo with Si King amid cancer treatment

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King have reunited for a public appearance leaving their fans thrilled.

The pair attended The Power of Food conference in Glasgow this week to support local food producers and meet with Mairi Gougeon.

However, it was Dave’s hair that caught fans’ attention as they claimed that he is looking so well amid his cancer treatment.

Hairy Bikers fans couldn’t stop talking about Dave Myers’ hair (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers fans left stunned by Dave Myers’ hair

The Hairy Bikers reunited as they travelled to Scotland yesterday to attend The Power of Food conference.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a sweet photo of the pair back together and joined by cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands Mairi Gougeon.

The celebrity chefs also went on the say that they had a ‘wonderful’ time meeting Mairi at the culinary event and supporting Scotland’s ‘brilliant’ food producers.

They captioned the post: “Wonderful to be supporting Scotland and its brilliant food producers at The Power of Food Tourism conference today in Glasgow with the cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands Mairi Gougeon.”

However, fans couldn’t help but notice Dave’s new hairstyle and took to the comments to claim that it ‘suits’ the chef.

One fan wrote: “Loving the hair and looking great.”

A second added: “Good stuff. Looking great guys. Dave you look fair dinkum. Hairstyle suits you sir.”

Another commented: “Looking younger with that hair. Well done man.”

Someone else said: “Such a brilliant picture… and great to see Dave so much better… way to go guys! x.”

Another added: “You look so much better with short hair!”

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer last year (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers opened up on cancer diagnosis

Dave announced that he was diagnosed with cancer last May (2022).

The TV chef revealed the news on an episode of his podcast with Si, explaining at the time that he may be a ‘baldy biker’ for a while.

Speaking on The Hairy Bikers: Agony Uncles… A Right Pair of Aunts, he said: “I may be a baldy biker for a while, so it’s just warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

