Hairy Bikers star Si King’s ‘kiss’ admission: ‘Man or woman, doesn’t matter to me’

Star of Hairy Bikers Si King is known to viewers for his culinary skills and his sense of adventure.

But what many people might not know is that it seems he’s also quite a softy.

The TV star shared in one post-pandemic interview that he’s very tactile and likes giving people a hug and a kiss.

So naturally he missed human contact as COVID hit.

Si King, one half of the Hairy Bikers, shared what he missed in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

Hairy Bikers star Si King admits he’s very tactile

Si, 55, opened up as he chatted to the Vegetarian Society about what he had missed most during the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I am quite a cuddly human being so I like cuddling people and giving them a kiss – man or woman, doesn’t matter to me,” he said.

“I’ve missed that interaction with my family. And Dave, of course,” the celeb chef said of his fellow Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

“He’s great – well he’s family!”

The chef split from his fiancee last year

Si was previously married and has three sons.

In more recent years he had been stepping out with Australian Michele Cranston but that romance appears to have ended.

In 2019, he said he’d popped the question and that the pair were set to exchange vows.

He told The Mirror at the time: “I got down on one knee on the Sonoma Coast – over the Pacific with the waves crashing down.

“It was very romantic but it almost killed us because it was getting dark.”

“We get married in 2021 and I’ll be commuting from Australia for work, so that’ll be interesting,” he went on.

“It’s been a long-distance relationship for a very long time now so we’ll be seeing a lot more of each other.”

However, in September it was reported that the couple had called time on their romance.

Si said Dave is family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Si’s Hairy Biker co-star is battling cancer

Si’s fellow Biker Dave recently told fans that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The 64-year-old chef opened up as he talked to Si on the Agony Uncles podcast, saying: “I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway.

“So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be OK but this year’s a bit of a write off.”

